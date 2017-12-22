MADE WITH LOVE: The secret ingredient is love – without question

Mom’s melt-in-your mouth’ shortbread is quick and easy.

As a first generation Canadian growing up in a Dutch immigrant family, Langley City Councillor Rudy Storteboom has many Christmas foods and traditions he enjoys.

“Like our annual experiment with changing up the stuffing in our Christmas turkey, holiday flavours have changed while serving up some new and tasty pleasures,” he said.

Dutch treats of salted licorice, speculaas cookies, bitterballen, and chocolate letters remain a part of his family’s Christmas festivities, as well as “olieballen” (Dutch doughnuts) on New Year’s Eve.

However, “old country” foods now compete with new favourites like icebox cookies, halvah, fruitcake, and samosas.

These new holiday treats are contributions from his neighbours’ cultures and, he said, are welcomed into his Christmas family celebration.

“My family continues to celebrate faith, family, and food at Christmas. But childhood memories of Sinterklaas and Black Peter are now translated into Santa and Mrs. Claus,” he elaborated.

And now, on Christmas Eve, he enjoys a new tradition of Chinese dinner.

But one seasonal favourite for Storteboom and his mother remains: her “melt-in-your-mouth” shortbread. The secret ingredient? They’re “made with love.”

.

Whipped Shortbread

.

Ingredients:

1 pound butter

1 cup icing sugar

1/2 cup cornstarch

3 cups flour

Vanilla or almond flavouring

Directions:

Whip butter.

Add remaining ingredients and beat until light and fluffy. Spread onto lightly greased cookie sheet. Bake at 300º0 for about 25 minutes.

Do not brown.

.

OTHER LANGLEY ADVANCE HOLIDAY RECIPES:

• Aunt’s egg casserole makes for light work Christmas morn

• Quirky Langley singers share potato salad and dessert recipes

• Christmastime indulgence gets passed down

• Mom’s German cookies always a hit

• Potato recipe that had to be shared

• Holding dear Mom’s handwritten recipes

• How caring for a wounded paratrooper evolved into making cakes

• A treat that no one has to avoid, despite sensitivities

• Cloverdale-Langley City MP Aldag gets heating, beating, and eating

• Christmas toffee a reminder of a mother taken too soon by cancer

• Perfect for holidays or sick days

• The secret ingredient is love – without question

• One councillor’s household obsession

• Adding just the right amount of rum

• Great grandchildren now loving pop’s customized meatballs

• Just like she made with her neighbour and momma at age seven

• Long-time favourite melds sweet and salty

Previous story
VIDEO: Elf on the Shelf running amok in Langley home
Next story
MADE WITH LOVE: One councillor’s household obsession

Just Posted

LIVE VIDEO: Defect puts Langley shelter puppy’s life in limbo

Influx of puppies born in care came as a surprise for the team at the Patti Dale Animal Shelter.

VIDEO: Langley organizers roll out carpet for curling championships

Langley Curling Centre is hosting the 2017-18 BC Junior Curling Championships with finals Saturday.

Langley family continues to fight for full Soliris coverage

Paul Chung has been granted $750K drug for three months, but family fears it is not long enough

Told he had two weeks to live, Langley man now enjoying new lease on life

Tim Roxburgh’s unusual experience has given him a unique perspective on end-of-life care in hospice

Langley student pleads for blood donors to step up

During the holiday season, Canadian Blood Services is begging for platelet and blood donations.

Asking kids: What do you want for Christmas?

From changes to smoking laws, to peace on earth, seven-year-olds tell us what they want from Santa

Vancouver Whitecaps add former Toronto FC centre back Doneil Henry

The 24-year-old from Brampton, Ont., spent the bulk of his time with West Ham

Court rules family of B.C. woman who stole from health authority is liable

Judge finds that Wanda Moscipan siphoned more than $574,000 from Vancouver Coastal Health

B.C therapist expelled for inappropriate behaviour to patients

Complaints came from events that occurred between between November 2010 and June 2016

Drink and be merry: Holiday pours

An Okanagan sommelier is sharing a sneak peak into what she will be drinking this holiday

B.C. company struggling to find employees

The Cariboo company says it may have to look at temporary foreign workers

Vancouver Island man sentenced for sexual touching of a child

Tyrone James Robert Morrisey given 989 days in jail for incident that took place in Ladysmith

Langley man pays vet bill for rescued mastiff found on snowy Hope property

Kyle Chester donates over $4000 to SPCA in spontaneous act of giving

The very best of 2017 sports…

Some year huh? The Astros win the World Series for $30 million and Toronto the Grey Cup for $16K

Most Read