Magicians, ventrilquists, and circus acts come to Langley for Canada Day

A free family-oriented celebration will be held in honour of the country’s birthday by Langley Township in Willoughby on Monday, July 1.

The community is encouraged to come out and show their national pride by taking part in activities for all ages and enjoying a full day of entertainment.

“As Canadians, we have a lot to celebrate,” said Township of Langley Mayor Jack Froese. “We live in a country where we enjoy many freedoms and opportunities, a rich history, and a variety of traditions and cultures that combine together to make us who we are.”

From 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., visitors can celebrate Canada Day at Willoughby Community Park, adjacent to the Langley Events Centre, in the 7700 block of 202A Street.

The event will feature live musical performances on the Willoughby Amphitheatre Stage and a line-up of community vendors.

A kids zone with face painting, arts and crafts, mini golf, games, and fun inflatables will be active all day long to keep youngsters entertained.

Kellie Haines, a Vancouver ventriloquist, is one of the featured performers stopping by at the Willoughby stage.

Joined with her feathered friend Magrau, Haines said her favorite part of coming to Langley for Canada Day is seeing how kids have grown. “We love how we get to meet kids from the year before and see how they’ve grown in one year.”

Haines said her musical adventure show fits in with the Canada Day themes by “celebrating diversity and helping kids find their own talents.”

Katherine Tessier of the Greater Vancouver Zoo will be stopping by to introduce animal lovers to their blue macaw Chuva.

“We’ll be going over what we [Greater Vancouver Zoo] stand for, fun facts about our animals, and educate the public on what the zoo actually does to help,” Tessier explained.

Food trucks will be on site and free mini cupcakes will be served following the Canada Day ceremony at 2 p.m.

The Willoughby Canada Day entertainment schedule features:

11:15 a.m. – 12 p.m. – Norden the Magician

12:15 – 12:45 p.m. – Circus Lab

12:50 – 1:05 p.m. – Woo Kim Langley Tae Kwon Do

1:15 – 1:45 p.m. – Science World

2 – 2:30 p.m. – Canada Day Ceremony

2:30 – 3:15 p.m. – Greater Vancouver Zoo

3:30 – 4 p.m. – Circus Lab

4:15 – 5 p.m. – Kellie Haines Ventriloquist

5:15 – 6 p.m. – Kunda African Culture Music & Dance

Read more: Bif Naked set for Canada Day return to Surrey, 10 years after one bad day here

Additional events around the township include festivities in Fort Langley at the Centennial Museum and Historic Site.

Krause Berry Farms will hold their annual Canada Day pancake breakfast from 9 to 11 a.m., with donations going to Breast Cancer Research in memory of farm founder Liz Krause. The farm is located at 6179 248th Street.

“Whether you go to Willoughby Community Park or the Langley Centennial Museum in Fort Langley – or both – there will be a ton of things to see, do, and enjoy throughout the day,” added Mayor Froese. “The events are free, so bring your family and friends and come out and show your true patriot love this Canada Day.”

_________________________________

Is there more to this story?

Email: ryan.uytdewilligen@langleyadvancetimes.com

Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter

_________________________________