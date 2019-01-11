‘Makey Makey’ at Aldergrove Library

New programs coming to library branch this month

Library patrons are invited to several new programs at the Aldergrove Library.

On Saturday, Jan. 26 from 3:30-4:30 p.m. the Aldergrove Library has a drop in program to meet the ‘Makey Makey’. Come meet and explore the invention kit for the 21st century. When the small circuit board is connected to a computer it allows users to turn everyday conductive objects into touch-pads and keyboards. You can test everyday objects from the kitchen, the office or the outdoors, and watch Makey Makey create animal sounds or the beating of drums. Sketch a piano on paper and hear it come alive with perfect pitch on Makey Makey.

This library ‘playground’ program is suitable for all ages from kids to adults.

Other programs include Babytime (on Fridays at 10:30-11 a.m.); Storytimes (moved to Thursdays from 10:30-11 a.m.) and the LEGO and KEVA Club (Mondays 3:30-4:30 p.m.).

Aldergrove Library also has a new bookclub that will be meeting in the evenings, the second Thursday of each month from 7-8:15 p.m. This program still has room available and folks are welcome to come and pick up the book “Eleanor Oliphant is Completely Fine” by Gail Honeyman for discussion at February’s meeting.

Information on Aldergrove Library programs on-line at: https://fvrl.bibliocommons.com/events/search/fq=branch_location_id:(AL)

Aldergrove Library is located at 26770 29th Avenue, phone 604-856-6415, email: aldergrove.library@fvrl.bc.ca

Previous story
Langley student offers a platform for victims of human trafficking

Just Posted

Local jazz band receives note-worthy award

Langley’s Quintessential jazz band took home the Fraser Valley jazz music award last month.

Preserve ’heritage’ Aldergrove fire hall movement springs up

Aldergrove heritage buffs aim to keep Township’s wrecking ball from old fire hall

Christmas Kettle campaign raises over $180,000

Salvation Army thanks Langley and Aldergrove community for support

Body found in pond on rural Abbotsford property ID’ed as missing man

Remains of Ngamphon Khamkong, 36, were found on Christmas Day

Kodiaks claw Panthers 3-2

Aldergrove Junior B hockey team defeats Port Moody Panthers

VIDEO: Trudeau says Canada has granted asylum to Saudi woman in Bangkok

Rahaf Mohammed Alqunun was stopped at a Bangkok airport last Saturday by Thai immigration police

Several deaths, many hurt in Ottawa bus crash

Ottawa Hospital’s trauma centre said it received nine patients ‘in critical condition’

‘Makey Makey’ at Aldergrove Library

New programs coming to library branch this month

Decision on Schoenborn’s ask for limited release to take at least a month: lawyer

Allan Schoenborn, who killed his three kids in 2008, wants limited, staff-supported outings

Calf born to endangered Pacific Northwest orcas

Center for Whale Research cautions survival rates are only about 50 per cent

Teen gets life for 19-year-old’s swarming death in Whistler

Prosecutors say up to 15 people swarmed Luka Gordic in a planned attack in 2015

Surrey lawyer fined $418K for tax evasion

Baldev Singh Ghag receives conditional sentence, includes eight months of house arrest

B.C. animal killer Kayla Bourque back in police custody

Bourque is alleged to have breached two of her 43 court-ordered conditions

Police and Indigenous blockades going up, work to begin again on B.C. pipeline

An agreement was made on Thursday that no First Nation members would be arrested

Most Read