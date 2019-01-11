‘Makey Makey’ at Aldergrove Library

Library patrons are invited to several new programs at the Aldergrove Library.

On Saturday, Jan. 26 from 3:30-4:30 p.m. the Aldergrove Library has a drop in program to meet the ‘Makey Makey’. Come meet and explore the invention kit for the 21st century. When the small circuit board is connected to a computer it allows users to turn everyday conductive objects into touch-pads and keyboards. You can test everyday objects from the kitchen, the office or the outdoors, and watch Makey Makey create animal sounds or the beating of drums. Sketch a piano on paper and hear it come alive with perfect pitch on Makey Makey.

This library ‘playground’ program is suitable for all ages from kids to adults.

Other programs include Babytime (on Fridays at 10:30-11 a.m.); Storytimes (moved to Thursdays from 10:30-11 a.m.) and the LEGO and KEVA Club (Mondays 3:30-4:30 p.m.).

Aldergrove Library also has a new bookclub that will be meeting in the evenings, the second Thursday of each month from 7-8:15 p.m. This program still has room available and folks are welcome to come and pick up the book “Eleanor Oliphant is Completely Fine” by Gail Honeyman for discussion at February’s meeting.

Information on Aldergrove Library programs on-line at: https://fvrl.bibliocommons.com/events/search/fq=branch_location_id:(AL)

Aldergrove Library is located at 26770 29th Avenue, phone 604-856-6415, email: aldergrove.library@fvrl.bc.ca