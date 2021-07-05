Mario Kart-inspired event coming to Langley in support of food bank

A Mario Kart-inspired go-kart experience is coming to Langley all in the name of community.

Hosted by the SouthRidge Fellowship, the event will be a place for groups of three to six to come together in support of the Langley Food Bank.

“We are so excited to provide a safe and fun event with our community this July,” said Jon Grochowski, children’s ministry director with the fellowship.

The SouthRidge Speedway Event aims to raise money for the local food bank to supply wagons for families to transport items home with them.

“We want to help ensure families in our community have the ability to receive and bring home food,” Grochowski said. “The food bank has been doing amazing work every single week and we want to assist them in any way we can.”

The event will be held over three days and groups can sign-up to reserve their spot.

On July 10 and 17 it will be held at the old Aldergrove Mall, across the street from Home Hardware on 272nd Street; then on July 24 it will be held at SouthRidge church located at 22756 48th Ave.

Event group will have an hour and 15 minutes to enjoy the different Mario Kart-inspired activities while riding the pedal go-karts. The first group begins at 9:45 a.m. and the final group at 6:45 p.m.

Helmets are recommended; the event will be held rain or shine.

All COVID-19 safety protocols will be followed.

To donate to the food bank to and register for the event visit southridgefellowship.ca/speedway.

