Martial Arts, African music and more for July 1

From 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., Aldergrove Athletic Park will become a celebration ground. Offering various entertainment, family-fun, and Indigenous awareness events, the celebrations will go in full swing on July 1.

Starting at 11:30 a.m., the Langley Taekwondo will hit the stage to show some athletic martial arts skills. Next at 12:30 p.m., the Kinda African Culture Music and Dance group will present traditional African dance forms.

Mayor Jack Froese will take the stage for the welcoming ceremonies. Just after, O Canada will be sung by Ava Hamill and organizers will cut the Canada Day birthday cake.

“This is a great chance to bring our community together to celebrate Canadian diversity and the people in our Township who have shown so much resilience over the past couple of years,” said Froese.

The Indigenous dance styles will be performed by the Stalew Pow Wow group, followed by a musical performance by the Langley Ukulele Ensemble.

Alongside, on the family stage, the day will start with a Bollywood dance performance by Karima Essa at 11 a.m., and a children’s music show presented by award-winning artist Penny Pom Pom.

Community groups and organizations will have booths, including the RCMP, LAPS, LEPS, the Langley Elks Club, the Langley Arts Council, and various Township departments.

Many family-friendly activities are planned for the day, too. Kids can enjoy bouncy castles, balloon twisters, games, and other fun activities. There are food trucks on site.

Parking will be available at the Aldergrove Kinsmen Community Centre and Aldergrove Community Secondary, as well as the all-weather field at 269th Street and 28th Avenue, and the south complex of the athletic park.

There will also be a first aid station on the soccer fields.

For full list of events, people can visit tol.ca/canadaday.

