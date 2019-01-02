Trevor Mufford. (Photo supplied)

Member of Mufford pioneer family dies

Trevor Mufford was just 56 years old.

Trevor Mufford, one of the members of Langley’s pioneer Mufford farming family, has passed away. He was 56.

Trevor spent most of his life on the family farm on Mufford Crescent, a road named after the family decades ago when it was put through from what is now 64th Avenue to Glover Road. The family’s name would also be attached decades later to the Mufford-Glover Overpass.

The family farm was sold approximately six years ago, said his cousin Linda Goodwin.

Trevor moved to a new home with his father Merv and mother Pat. Merv passed away shortly afterward, and Pat died in 2014.

Trevor never married or had children.

“He was a farmer most of his life, and then he went into programming computers,” Goodwin said. Her cousin wrote programs for fun and had quite a computer set up in the family’s home. He was also a member of the Langley Farmers Association for many years.

Trevor died in November.

A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. on Jan. 8 at the Fort Langley Cemetery. There will be a graveside memorial with no reception.

The funeral is open to the public, and donations to the Langley Lions will be accepted.

Previous story
VIDEO: Tree-chipping season has begun in the Langleys

Just Posted

Police pursue driver through Langley on New Year’s Day

Spike belt was used to end chase

Member of Mufford pioneer family dies

Trevor Mufford was just 56 years old.

Team Tardi takes B.C. championship for fourth consecutive win

Big third end key for junior men’s curling final

Health, mechanical issues probed in fatal Langley train crash

Victims Christian Wantke, 90, and Irmgard Wantke, 88, were married for more than 70 years

Bullet punches through Langley family’s roof on New Year’s

The bullet punctured the roof and ceiling before landing in the dining room.

How to stick to your New Year’s resolutions

Instead of thinking about how much further you have to go, celebrate your progress, no matter how small

Hats off to Pettersson, rookie nets 3 as Canucks beat Sens 4-3 in OT

Young Vancouver all-star now has 22 goals on the season

Heartbreak at home: Canada ousted after 2-1 OT loss to Finland

Host nation falls in quarter-final at world juniors

Bob Einstein, aka Super Dave Osborne, dies at 76

Many comedy stars were quick to pay tribute to the actor, who was also in Curb Your Enthusiasm

UBC prof hopes students’ idea to retrofit clothing bins will prevent deaths

A 34-year-old man was dead inside a clothing donation bin in West Vancouver last weekend

Proposed class action against Uber can proceed

Plaintiff argues Uber drivers are employees, entitled to a minimum wage, vacation pay and more

Peace bond hearing withdrawn for B.C. couple cleared in legislature bomb plot

John Nuttall and Amanda Korody are allowed to live freely for the first time in years

Canucks Report: Markstrom leads the way

Goalie posts stellar 8-1-0 record in December

Netflix: ‘Please do not hurt yourselves with the Bird Box Challenge’

Move over, Tide Pods. People are taking risks for a new video challenge.

Most Read