Member of Mufford pioneer family dies

Trevor Mufford, one of the members of Langley’s pioneer Mufford farming family, has passed away. He was 56.

Trevor spent most of his life on the family farm on Mufford Crescent, a road named after the family decades ago when it was put through from what is now 64th Avenue to Glover Road. The family’s name would also be attached decades later to the Mufford-Glover Overpass.

The family farm was sold approximately six years ago, said his cousin Linda Goodwin.

Trevor moved to a new home with his father Merv and mother Pat. Merv passed away shortly afterward, and Pat died in 2014.

Trevor never married or had children.

“He was a farmer most of his life, and then he went into programming computers,” Goodwin said. Her cousin wrote programs for fun and had quite a computer set up in the family’s home. He was also a member of the Langley Farmers Association for many years.

Trevor died in November.

A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. on Jan. 8 at the Fort Langley Cemetery. There will be a graveside memorial with no reception.

The funeral is open to the public, and donations to the Langley Lions will be accepted.