Meowfest celebrates all things feline

By Frank Bucholtz/Special to Aldergrove Star

Meowfest is a unique way to support Langley Animal Protection Society’s services for cats.

This event, being held at the Rocky Mountaineer Station in Vancouver (1755 Cottrell St., just off Terminal) on Saturday, Aug. 20 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., is sponsored and organized by Catit. The company is an online store that supplies a wide variety of cat-related items from food to accessories.

“It is a celebration of all things feline,” says a LAPS flyer.

The first Meowfest in Vancouver was held in 2018, and a virtual event was held in 2020. On alternate years, a similar event is held in Toronto.

Langley Animal Protection Society (LAPS) benefited from the two earlier events, as well as this month’s upcomign festival.

“We are the primary shelter being supported by them,” said Jenn Schroeder of LAPS.

“We are working with them closely, and will be bringing cats to the event to view and adopt.”

Schroeder says LAPS volunteers and staff are putting lots of work into the event, now that LAPS annual gala is over.

Promoted as “Part purrty, part trade show, part adoption event,” it’s all for a worthy cause, she said.

The event will feature celebrity cats, opportunities to view cats available for adoption, adult beverages (at a cat-themed beverage garden), guest speakers, workshops, photo-ops and food trucks.

“It is an amazing way to be out in the community, and let people beyond Langley know what we do,” Schroeder said.

Among the guest speakers is Shelly Roche, well-known in Langley as the founder of TinyKittens, a charity dedicated to helping feral cats.

Tickets for the MeowFest are available by going to meowfest.com/2022-tickets.

Tickets are $27 plus tax for those 13 years and older, and $20 for those ages seven to 12. Children six and younger are free. VIP tickets are also available at $100 plus tax.

