The bi-annual Vancouver cat event on Aug. 20, called Meowfest, benefits the Langley Animal Protection Society. (Illustration/Special to The Star)

The bi-annual Vancouver cat event on Aug. 20, called Meowfest, benefits the Langley Animal Protection Society. (Illustration/Special to The Star)

Meowfest celebrates all things feline

Event on Aug. 20 will benefit Langley Animal Protection Society’s cat programs

By Frank Bucholtz/Special to Aldergrove Star

Meowfest is a unique way to support Langley Animal Protection Society’s services for cats.

This event, being held at the Rocky Mountaineer Station in Vancouver (1755 Cottrell St., just off Terminal) on Saturday, Aug. 20 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., is sponsored and organized by Catit. The company is an online store that supplies a wide variety of cat-related items from food to accessories.

“It is a celebration of all things feline,” says a LAPS flyer.

The first Meowfest in Vancouver was held in 2018, and a virtual event was held in 2020. On alternate years, a similar event is held in Toronto.

Langley Animal Protection Society (LAPS) benefited from the two earlier events, as well as this month’s upcomign festival.

“We are the primary shelter being supported by them,” said Jenn Schroeder of LAPS.

“We are working with them closely, and will be bringing cats to the event to view and adopt.”

Schroeder says LAPS volunteers and staff are putting lots of work into the event, now that LAPS annual gala is over.

RELATED: VIDEO: Dogs, cats join first in-person gala in 2 years – netting $85K

Promoted as “Part purrty, part trade show, part adoption event,” it’s all for a worthy cause, she said.

The event will feature celebrity cats, opportunities to view cats available for adoption, adult beverages (at a cat-themed beverage garden), guest speakers, workshops, photo-ops and food trucks.

“It is an amazing way to be out in the community, and let people beyond Langley know what we do,” Schroeder said.

Among the guest speakers is Shelly Roche, well-known in Langley as the founder of TinyKittens, a charity dedicated to helping feral cats.

Tickets for the MeowFest are available by going to meowfest.com/2022-tickets.

Tickets are $27 plus tax for those 13 years and older, and $20 for those ages seven to 12. Children six and younger are free. VIP tickets are also available at $100 plus tax.

LAPS RELATED: Volunteer lends health and safety expertise to Langley animal welfare group

https://fb.me/e/1Xp7t4Jnj

.

Have a story tip? Email: roxanne.hooper@langleyadvancetimes.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

animal welfareCatsLangley

 

Shelly Roche of TinyKittens with some of the cats caught for trap-neuter-release programs. Roche will be a guest speaker at Meowfest. (TinyKittens/Special to the Langley Advance Times)

Previous story
Water park is the place to be in Aldergrove this summer

Just Posted

Around 200 people, many holding candles, took part in a moment of silence at a Wednesday night (Aug. 3) vigil in Langley City for victims of last week’s shooting spree. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)
VIDEO: Grief and outrage at Langley City vigil for shooting victims

Shelly Roche of TinyKittens with some of the cats caught for trap-neuter-release programs. Roche will be a guest speaker at Meowfest. (TinyKittens/Special to the Langley Advance Times)
Meowfest celebrates all things feline

Fraser Valley Bandits’ Shane Gibson goes up against a Guelph Nighthawks player in regular season action. On Thursday, the two teams will meet again in a do-or-die match to decide who makes the league quarter-finals.(Fraser Valley Bandits/Canadian Elite Basketball League)
A win-or-go-home game for Fraser Valley Bandits on Thursday

Luke Vandervert performs as The Arctic. He will be part of a concert on Thursday, Aug. 11 at AV Centre, Aldergrove Vineyard Church. (Special to The Star)
3 gospel musicians showcased in Aug. 11 concert at Vineyard church