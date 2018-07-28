Meteor shower viewing party at Aldergrove Regional Park

Perseid meteor captured by amateur astronomers Stojan Stojanovski, Kristijan Gjoreski and Igor Nastoski of the Ohrid Astronomy Association in Ohrid, Macedonia during the peak of the Perseid meteor shower on Aug. 12-13, 2015. On Saturday, Aug. 11, visitors are invited to view the annual celestial event from the darkness of Aldergrove Regional Park in Abbotsford.

What is the Perseids meteor shower? Is Pluto a planet?

Find out from astronomers and space enthusiasts who will have telescopes aimed at the skies on Saturday, Aug. 11, from 8 p.m. to 11 p.m.

The stream of debris is called the Perseid cloud and stretches along the orbit of the comet Swift–Tuttle. The shower is visible from mid-July each year, with the peak in activity between Aug. 9 and 14.

Visitors are invited to enjoy lantern-lit trails, games, crafts and other entertainment and, if they choose, to camp overnight to extend their star gazing experience.

Meet at Aldergrove Bowl entrance on Lefeuvre Road.

Admission to this event, presented with Royal Astronomical Society of Canada, is $2 per person. It is a drop-in event suitable for all ages.

To find details about this program and other Metro Vancouver programs, visit the events calendar at www.metrovancouver.org.