Ed Bolli of Langley leads a Tai Chi demonstration. A Tai Chi celebration is to get underway at 9:15 a.m. April 27 at Peace Arch Park. (File photo)

‘Mindful movement’ planned at Peace Arch Park

April 27 event to mark World Tai Chi Day

Peace Arch Park is to be a place of mindful movement this weekend, as part of World Tai Chi Day.

According to a news release, Tai Chi enthusiasts from both sides of the border will gather at the South Surrey park Saturday (April 27) morning “to use Tai Chi to create and build friendship amongst all people, regardless of age, race, creed, ethnicity, gender, or sexual preference.”

Similar events are held in all time zones around the world, the release notes, “so that, for every hour of the day, the earth is encircled by positive energy.”

Tai Chi is a form of martial arts involving slow, controlled movements and matching breathing techniques. Together they “help internal energy to flow more smoothly throughout the body,” the release states.

Saturday’s event is to get underway at 9:15 a.m. in the park hall. Anyone interested is invited to join in Tai Chi for Arthritis, Yang Style Tai Chi and Ba duan Jin Qigong.

Co-organizer Annie Wright, a Blaine High School senior, said the aim is “to promote awareness of Asian culture and to show the significance of a healthy mental and physical state.”

