Patricia Victor, Sto:lo Elder and Director of TWU’s Institute of Indigenous Issues and Perspectives, hopes Moose Hide Campaign Day will raise awareness of domestic violence. (Special to Langley Advance Times)

Patricia Victor, Sto:lo Elder and Director of TWU’s Institute of Indigenous Issues and Perspectives, hopes Moose Hide Campaign Day will raise awareness of domestic violence. (Special to Langley Advance Times)

Moose Hide Campaign Day about missing and murdered women marked by Langley’s Trinity Western University

A ‘way of walking together in a good way’, TWU Siya:m says

Thursday, Feb. 11 is Moose Hide Campaign Day in remembrance and support of victims of domestic violence.

At Langley’s Trinity Western University, Patricia Victor, Sto:lo Elder and Director of TWU’s Institute of Indigenous Issues and Perspectives, said she hopes it will help increase community awareness.

It is “one way of walking together in a good way: learning, understanding and committing to support efforts to end violence against women and children,” Victor commented.

“My hope and prayer is that as our learning and understanding grows, our journey together will flourish.”

READ ALSO: Langley Township council to acknowledge indigenous territory during meetings

As TWU Siya:m (a Sto:lo word describing a leader recognized for wisdom, integrity, and knowledge), Victor supports Aboriginal students as a coach and mentor, and works with faculty to ensure Aboriginal perspectives are integrated in all disciplines, providing opportunities for the TWU community to become sensitive and knowledgeable about Aboriginal worldview, history and culture.

“Our shared history reveals a broken relationship, but as all Canadians commit to hear the truth, to acknowledge that injustice has prevailed, and to walk together to find ways to reconcile, then all of our lives will be enriched,” Victor said.

READ ALSO: Langley students mark Orange Shirt Day

Moose Hide Campaign was created in 2011 by an Indigenous man named Paul Lacerte and his daughter Raven, who were hunting moose near the infamous Highway of Tears where many Indigenous women have been murdered or gone missing.

Together with family and friends, they cut up the moose hide into small squares and started the Moose Hide Campaign.

Years later, more than 1 million squares of moose hide have been distributed and the Moose Hide Campaign has spread to communities and organizations across Canada.

A group of Trinity Western Spartans athletes and alumni are teaming up to bring awareness to the issue of violence against women and children as part of the Moose Hide Campaign.

The group, led by Langley runner Nick Colyn, a TWU alum, and second-year Levi Osterwalder, will run a collective 725 kilometres, which is the same distance as northern B.C.’s Highway of Tears between Prince George and Prince Rupert.

In the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, rates of domestic violence are rising. Last year, 243 million women aged 15-49 suffered sexual and/or physical violence, according to UN stats.

Canadian Women’s Foundation reports that, approximately every six days, a woman in Canada is killed by her intimate partner. Indigenous women are killed at six times the rate of non-Indigenous women.

Is there more to the story? Email: news@langleyadvancetimes.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

domestic violenceIndigenousLangleyTrinity Western University

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Betty Gilbert students spread love with Valentine’s cards to Jackman Manor residents

Just Posted

Patricia Victor, Sto:lo Elder and Director of TWU’s Institute of Indigenous Issues and Perspectives, hopes Moose Hide Campaign Day will raise awareness of domestic violence. (Special to Langley Advance Times)
Moose Hide Campaign Day about missing and murdered women marked by Langley’s Trinity Western University

A ‘way of walking together in a good way’, TWU Siya:m says

Betty Gilbert Middle School students made Valentine’s Day cards for Jackman Manor residents. (Kristine Waddell/Special to The Star)
Betty Gilbert students spread love with Valentine’s cards to Jackman Manor residents

More than 87 homemade cards were made to brighten up seniors’ day during the pandemic

Langley’s Trinity Western University volleyball star Nick Del Bianco has been inducted into the Canada West Hall Of Fame (Langley Advance Times file)
VIDEO: Langley’s TWU Spartans volleyball star Nick Del Bianco inducted into the Canada West Hall Of Fame

Star outside hitter was key part of Trinity Western cementing itself as a national volleyball power

(Langley Advance Times files)
Paper delivery driver pepper sprayed in strange South Langley attack

Mounties say the other driver also smashed his victim’s window

RCMP. (Phil McLachlan/Capital News)
Surrey man charged in 13 break-ins across the Lower Mainland: RCMP

Police say the incidents happened between September 2019 and April 2020

A vial of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine at the Louisa Jordan Hospital in Glasgow, Scotland, Tuesday Dec. 8, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-POOL, Jeff J Mitchell
B.C. sees 469 new COVID-19 cases, six deaths Wednesday

Province provides list of safe Family Day events

The Victoria Police Department posted a video of a T-Rex sighting while warning motorists to use caution while driving in the falling snow. (VicPD/Twitter)
Rare snowfall leads to dinosaur frolicking in Victoria

Victoria Police Department reminds motorists to be cautious — of snowy conditions and T-Rexes

Cottonwoods Care Centre residents in Kelowna celebrate receiving their COVID-19 vaccinations. Photo: Interior Health
For B.C. seniors in care, it’s been nearly a year of isolation to combat COVID-19 outbreaks

COVID-19 isn’t ‘blowing in through the window,’ so how does B.C. put a stop to care home outbreaks?

FILE – An RCMP officer wears a face mask while on duty at a COVID-19 testing facility in Burnaby, B.C., on Thursday, August 13, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
12% of COVID-19 rule breakers in B.C. have paid their fines

There were a total of 294 provincial tickets and 83 federal ones on file as of Jan. 30

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

A ditch marks the Canada-U.S. border and separates people walking on the road, right, in Surrey, British Columbia, and those gathered at Peace Arch Historical State Park, left, in Blaine, Wash., Sunday, July 5, 2020. Although the B.C. government closed the Canadian side of the park in June due to concerns about crowding and COVID-19, people are still able to meet in the U.S. park due to a treaty signed in 1814 that allows citizens of Canada and the U.S. to unite in the park without technically crossing any border. (Darryl Dyck/The Canadian Press via AP)
B.C. premier says calling for closure of Peace Arch State Park a federal responsibility

Horgan said he would ‘take action’ if Canada-U.S. border park is flagged as problem by PHO

B.C. Premier John Horgan prepares to speak at news conference at the B.C. legislature, Jan. 27, 2021. (B.C. government)
Vaccines coming, B.C. seniors need to be ready, Horgan says

COVID-19 plan prioritizes age 80 and up in the community

Florist Laura Logan prepares Valentines flowers at Acanthus Floral & Botanical in Almonte, Ont., on Wednesday, Feb. 10, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick
Valentine’s Day roses in short supply due to COVID-19: floral industry

Several florists have urged customers to plan ahead and keep an open mind

Andrea Reid, fourth from left, with salmon science camp participants from the Nisg̱a’a village of Gingolx in 2018. (Photo submitted by Andrew Stewart/LJI)
New UBC Indigenous fisheries centre aims to uplift community rights

One of the centre’s first initiatives, that will continue through 2021, is a multimedia project called Fish Outlaws

Most Read