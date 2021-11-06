More choices for seniors recreation this winter

As COVID-19 restrictions ease, more is being offered, and spots are being snapped up

A pickleball game was in progress at Langley City’s Timms Community Centre gymnasium recently, while visitors exercised on the walking track above. (Special to Langley Advance Times)

Langley seniors looking for winter recreation have more options now that pandemic restrictions have begun to ease.

However, programs are filling up fast, and early registration is the key to avoiding disappointment, administrators warn.

At the Langley Senior Resources Society (LSRS), recreation director Linda Weatherly has been experiencing pent-up demand for activities that were placed on hold due to COVID-19.

“We’re not at full capacity, but every day is selling out so fast,” Weatherly observed.

“Any time I send out a email [about a program], in a few days, it has been sold out. Actually, the pandemic has been good for getting our members to read their emails.”

New programs are in the works, too, such as a business centre for seniors.

This winter, the Langley Seniors Resource Centre Society will be offering seniors an opportunity to become computer literate, even if they don’t own one. A new business centre has been built at the centre, and is awaiting computers. (Special to Langley Advance Times)

The space is complete, and is only waiting for computers to be installed, before it begins offering a place for seniors to use computers to check emails or print any documents they require.

“We will have volunteer support to help those who want to learn about using a computer,” Weatherly elaborated. “Our hope is to offer support on iPad as well. This will be a one-stop-shop for computer services for seniors.”

An existing program, the “centre without walls,” offers participants a half hour of social time and entertainment over the phone at no charge.

Call 778-251-1003 or email coordinator.langleyscww@gmail.com.

For a complete look at LSRS programs, interested seniors can obtain the 2021 program book, which can be picked up at the centre or viewed online.

The centre can be reached at 604-530-3020.

As well, Langley City programs are back to “90 per cent,” according to recreation supervisor Christine Daum, noting resumption of suspended activities like bridge, poker, and the games room at Timms Community Centre.

Fitness classes have resumed at Langley City’s Timms Community Centre, with no drop-ins are allowed, but registration permitted up till 15 minutes prior to a class. (Special to Langley Advance Times)

The walking track at Timms is open, and fitness classes have also resumed, but with some restrictions.

“We no longer allow drop-ins,” Daum explained.

“You have to register for fitness classes, but it can be done up to 15 minute before the start.”

COVID protocols are in place at City facilities, meaning those 12 and older must have proof of at least one vaccination for admission to fitness classes and the weight room at Timms, as well as social programs and dance classes.

Timms Community Centre is open for programs, information, and registrations Mondays to Thursdays, 6 a.m. to 10 p.m., Saturdays from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m., and Sundays from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Nearby Douglas Recreation Centre is also open for programs, information, and registrations Mondays to Fridays, from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

More information is available at langleycity.ca/parks-recreation/recreation.

Langley Township has also reinstated many programs put on hold by COVID-19.

At the Aldergrove Credit Union Community Centre (ACUCC), the walking track is open for free, drop-in use for guests during regular operating hours.

ACUCC and George Preston Recreation Centre are open for public skating and approved sport user group rentals, subject to safety plans having been developed, submitted, and approved by the Township.

Other facilities are also open.

Users can now access weight rooms and pools during visits, but are advised to plan ahead, since capacities are limited.

In-person, drop-in general admissions are allowed but online registration is recommended in order to secure a spot.

Masks are required for 12 and older in all Township facility common areas, and as of Sept. 13, in accordance with the provincial health order, visitors are expected to show proof of vaccination at time of arrival.

