Most animals home for Christmas in Langley, but shelter still needs more good homes

Surrendered dogs and bonded cats are up for adoption

It’s a little bit quiet these days at the Patti Dale Animal Shelter in Aldergrove, and that’s a good thing.

A campaign to find a forever home for every cat and dog in the shelter over the holiday season, dubbed I’ll Be Home For Christmas, paid off with a flurry of attention and a lot of new adoptions, said Langley Animal Protection Society executive director Jayne Nelson.

“We were so pleased to see so many of our animals in a home of their own for Christmas,” said Nelson. “A Christmas wish come true for all of our staff as well. It was truly heartwarming and we are very grateful to all of those people who opened their hearts and home to a shelter animal.”

With 130 animals in the shelter as the campaign began in November, and more arriving through December, it wasn’t possible to find homes for every single future pet.

READ MORE: Langley shelter aims to find homes for every animal before Christmas

But there were 120 adoptions from Nov. 20 to Dec. 24, said Nelson.

There have also been five more adoptions from Dec. 25 to this week.

That leaves nine adoptable cats and three adoptable dogs left in the shelter’s care.

Among those are Shoshanna and Hannah, a pair of bonded cats who have been at the shelter for almost a year.

There are also dogs named Duke and Buck, both of whom were surrendered by a loving owner who could no longer care for them, said Nelson.

There are also several other dogs and cats that are working through various medical treatments or training programs, who will be adoptable in the future, said Nelson.

Info about adoptable animals can be found at lapsbc.ca.

