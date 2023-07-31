After its launch last year (seen here), the ‘Motors and Music’ fundraiser to help children of fallen officers will return for a second year to KPU Langley on Saturday, Aug. 19. from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. (Special to Langley Advance Times)

'Motor and Music' returns to Langley

Supports children of fallen police officers

It hasn’t happened yet, but the second annual “Motors and Music” fundraiser in Langley to support scholarships for children of fallen officers has already managed to raise more than it did last year.

That’s the estimate of organizer Jovan Vujatovic, a former special reserve constable and a colleague of fallen Abbotsford Police officer Cst. John Davidson.

“Last year, the planning only began in the middle of May and we were able to pull off a nearly 200-car appearance with a couple thousand people in attendance,” Vujatovic said.

He said last year’s event only raised a “few thousand” after covering all the costs, but he is expecting better this year, with more cars and more donations.

“I think we’re going to be be 300 plus,” Vujatovic predicted.

“We haven’t even done the show, and we’ve already raised $7,000 towards the scholarships.”

Sponsored by Kwantlen Polytechnic University and Hagerty Insurance, the event is set for Saturday August 19th, running from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Kwantlen Polytechnic University Langley campus at 20901 Langley Bypass, with live music, custom cars and food trucks.

Among the attractions will be a replica of the Back To The Future film’s time-travelling DeLorean, signed by stars Michael J. Fox and Christopher Lloyd.

As well, Starbucks will be providing free coffee and sending 24 staff who will be donating their hours.

Money raised goes to the Police and Peace Officers Memorial Ribbon Society to fund scholarships for children of fallen officers.

“We have seven children in the program right now, that need their tuition paid and their programs looked after,” Vujatovic said.

Vujatovic praised KPU for quickly approving the event.

“It literally took two emails and it was done,” he recalled.

”We are looking for a few more sponsors to jump on board and help out and we have space for vendors,” Vujatovic added.

Anyone wanting to make a direct donation towards the scholarships can go  www.memorialribbon.org (and are asked to mention “Motors and music” when doing so).

More about the event can be found at https://www.memorialribbon.org.

