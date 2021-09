Event takes place Saturday, Sept. 18 at school and community hall

The last Mt. Lehman Fall Fair was held in 2019, prior to the pandemic. (Abbotsford News file photo)

The Mt. Lehman Fall Fair returns to Abbotsford this Saturday, Sept. 18 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The event takes place at Mt. Lehman elementary and the community hall located at Mt. Lehman and Taylor roads. Admission is free.

Activities at the school include entertainment, rides, games, auctions, food, and displays and exhibits.

At the community hall, there will be craft tables and a farmers’ market.

Visit mtlehmanfallfair.com for more information.

abbotsfordFall fair