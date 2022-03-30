Murayville family collecting bottles to support youth with autism

This will be the Sarans fourth annual fundraising event for CAN

The Saran family is hosting the annual bottle drive for the fourth time on April 2. All of the funds raised will benefit Canucks Autism Network (CAN). (Special to Langey Advance Times)

A Murrayville family has once again stepped forward to celebrate the World Autism Awareness Day in its true spirit.

Hosting its annual bottle drive on Saturday, April 2, the Saran family has promised to support the Canucks Autism Network (CAN) for the fourth time in a row.

However, like every time, the family is seeking support of the community to meet its goals and raise money for youth living with autism. The cause is near and dear to the Saran family as their 11-years-old son was diagnosed with autism at the age of four.

Since CAN’s goal is to provide children, like Ethan, a one-on-one support to be successful in their activities, local resident and realtor Sherry Saran feels it is her family’s responsibility to give back to the non-profit.

RELATED: VIDEO: Langley family hosts autism awareness bottle drive

The annual bottle drive draws great community attention and involvement every year and the family is expecting the same this year.

The family is urging the community to save bottles and drop them off at the Langley Fundamental Elementary School on Saturday. The bottle drive on April 2 starts at 1 p.m. and people will have until 4 p.m. to stop in.

Last year, the family raised more than $5,700 and Saran was proud to be able to achieve that goal during COVID.

“This year we want to raise more,” she said, excited.

One of the highlights from the 2021 event was a brief conversation between a donor and Sherry. The woman who came to drop off the bottles shared that her young son, too, was diagnosed as autistic and that she was grateful for the help CAN provides.

Saran believes that their event is not only a fundraiser, but a great way to raise awareness and understanding throughout the community about autism.

For the local family, the CAN organization has a special place in each of their hearts.

“They support children like Ethan and family like ours… they give them the comfort of playing everyday activities in a group setting and not feeling left out,” said Saran.

“Autism is not a disability, it’s a different ability,” she reminded people.

READ MORE: Langley mom raising awareness for autism

Organizers have been promoting the upcoming bottle drive. For instance, flyers have already been delivered to more than 10,000 homes in and around the neighbourhood.

Those who will not be able to make it to the drop-off event, will be given another opportunity. They can bring bottles to their nearest Return-it-Depot and enter in 778-322-7696 (Sherry’s cell number), to get a tag to place on the bag of bottles.

The staff at the depot will sort out the bottles and credit the Canucks Autism account.

.