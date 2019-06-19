National Indigenous People’s Day celebrated Langley-wide

From river canoeing to bannock baking, Langley has a full day of celebrations planned for National Indigenous People’s Day on Saturday, June 22.

Fort Langley National Historic Site will host an array of Indigenous-themed tours and learning opportunities from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Nancy Hildebrand, Fort Langley National Historic Site Promotions Officer, said feedback from Kwantlen elders and local Indigenous partners have made the annual event what it is today.

“Parks Canada works with 300 Indigenous groups to bring out community voices. We always do something depending on who is available and try to create a space for Canadians and visitors to learn.”

Artist and designer Lisa Shepherd will be leading Métis jig workshops – an upbeat traditional dance influenced by European folk and Indigenous prairie dances – at 11 a.m. and 2 p.m.

At noon, a bannock baking presentation around the central fire pit will showcase – and allow for some sampling – how the traditional bread is made.

Other events include “Tea with Auntie Lisa” and a tour of the Salmon Walk sculptures with Fern Gabriel, located outside the Fort in the surrounding orchard.

The only event that requires an additional cost on top of the Fort’s regular admission is a traditional plant workshop at 11 a.m.

“The Fort not only celebrates Indigenous people on this day, but every day,” Hildebrand said, “which is something we’ve worked on for decades.”

Read more: National Indigenous People’s Day in Langley City spotlights First Nations, Metis and Inuit Cultures

Voyageur Adventures, a tour company since 1997, aims to tell the story of Canada’s Indigenous fur trade through 34-foot “canot de maître”replicas.

Operator Michael Viens welcomes anyone looking to take the two-day journey to come aboard June 22-23.

“We specifically share and tell stories of the Voyageur Trade from Montreal Fort Williams. For this tour, we launch from Mission and camp inside the Fort Langley National Historic Site. We have a campfire after the fort is closed and guests sleep in the oTENTik cabins.”

There is still space for people to join for interested adventures to come along on the National Indigenous People’s Day weekend-long paddle. Shorter day trips and team building opportunities on the Fraser River Indian Arm will be offered all summer by Voyageur guides.

The two-day paddle will be held again this summer, August 17 and 18 and is open for people to apply at www.voyageuradventures.com

The Lower Fraser Valley Aboriginal Society (LFVAS) will also be holding a free celebration in Douglas Park from 11:30 am to 3pm.

Director of operations, Dave Stark, said this is LFVAS’s largest event of the year with 15 to 20 vendors expected to take part.

“There will be free hot dogs and bannock baking, elder’s bingo and children’s entertainment. It’s a cultural gathering and a chance for people to learn more about the culture.”

Opening ceremonies will take place at 11:30 with traditional dancing and a message from guiding elders. Gifts and information will be handed out to anyone interested in stopping by to celebrate Indigenous culture and learn more.

National Indigenous People’s Day started in 1996 and will be celebrated in communities Canada-wide.

_________________________________

Is there more to this story?

Email: ryan.uytdewilligen@langleyadvancetimes.com

Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter

_________________________________