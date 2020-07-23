Dan Ralph’s neighbours celebrated his 100th birthday earlier this week ahead of the big day on Thursday, July 23, 2020. (Marcy Court/Special to Langley Advance Times)

Neighbours ‘spontaneously’ celebrate Langley resident’s 100th birthday

Dan Ralph turns 100 years old today

Neighbours “spontaneously” gathered at the start of the week to celebrate the 100th birthday of a Langley resident.

Dan Ralph turns 100 years old today (Thursday, July 23), according to Marcy Court who wrote the Langley Advance Times.

READ MORE: Good Samaritan helps Walnut Grove senior with dementia get home safe

Ralph is a resident of Riverwynde Townhomes in Langley and earlier this week his neighbours gathered at the complex to celebrate the big day.

In photos shared by Court with the Langley Advance Times about 13 people are seen gathered to cheer on the centennial.

