Volunteer Daniella Reid cuddles two-year-old Gregory, a Chihuahua mix, one of 70 dogs looking for new homes at a weekend adoption event in Langley. Black Press Media photo

New homes for old dogs

Langley event has high number of senior dogs up for adoption

It was the largest adoption event to date by the Embrace a Discarded Animal Society in conjunction with PetSmart Charities.

There were 70 rescue dogs up for adoption at the PetSmart Langley store last weekend (Jan. 11), and about 20 were eight years or older.

“We took a lot of senior dogs,” said Leslie Fee, president and founder of Embrace.

“We did a special Christmas ‘pull’ and took in double the usual amount.”

As the event was winding down, about 40 dogs had found home and the rest were going to go back to the Society rescue ranch and the next adoption event.

 

One of 70 dogs up for adoption at the largest adoptathon ever held by the Embrace A Discarded Animal Society in conjunction with PetSmart Charities in Langely. Black Press Media photo

One of the dogs up for adoption at the largest such event ever held by the Embrace A Discarded Animal Society Black Press Media photo

Previous story
Dr. Keith Lamont, founder of Langley Community Music School, passed away at age 89

Just Posted

Charges upgraded against mother of murdered Langley girl

Kerryann Lewis now faces first- rather than second-degree murder in the death of Aaliyah Rosa.

WATCH: Farm Country Brewing in Langley City expected to open in summer

Farm Country Brewing is currently under construction and is planned to open in summer 2019.

LETTER: Langley letter writer takes jabs at mayor’s jersey choice

A sports fan chides Langley City’s mayor for sporting an Oilers jersey in Canucks country.

LETTER: Local Liberal MP challenges letter writer’s facts on immigration

The local MP makes the distinction between asylum seekers, immigrants and refugees.

Dr. Keith Lamont, founder of Langley Community Music School, passed away at age 89

Dr. Keith Lamont’s funeral service is on Jan. 20 at the Langley Community Music School

Self serve doggy-wash poised to change dog grooming industry

Add money, start spraying to wash dog in the K9000

No winning ticket in $10 million Lotto Max jackpot

No win in Friday night’s draw means the next Lotto Max draw will be approximately $17 million

Scientists ID another possible threat to orcas: pink salmon

For two decades, significantly more of the whales have died in even-numbered years than in odd years

Burnaby byelection turmoil sparks debate about identity issues in politics

The Liberals still have not said whether they plan to replace Wang, who stepped aside Wednesday

B.C. woman planned to donate a kidney to her husband, then found out she has cancer

Richard Stuart needs a kidney, his wife Tracy has been diagnosed with cancer

15 to 20 cm of snow to fall on Coquihalla

Kelowna - A snowfall warning is in effect for the highway from Hope to Merritt

Rookie Demko backstops Canucks to 4-3 win over Sabres

Young Vancouver goalie makes 36 saves to turn away Buffalo

UPDATE: Injured firefighter in stable condition

Kelowna fire crews responded to a blaze at Pope’sGallery of BC Art & Photography on Friday

Book a ride on a driverless shuttle in Surrey or Vancouver

Automated vehicle demos are being offered, as the two cities plan pilot projects with the shuttles

Most Read