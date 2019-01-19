New homes for old dogs

It was the largest adoption event to date by the Embrace a Discarded Animal Society in conjunction with PetSmart Charities.
There were 70 rescue dogs up for adoption at the PetSmart Langley store last weekend (Jan. 11), and about 20 were eight years or older.
“We took a lot of senior dogs,” said Leslie Fee, president and founder of Embrace.
“We did a special Christmas ‘pull’ and took in double the usual amount.”
As the event was winding down, about 40 dogs had found home and the rest were going to go back to the Society rescue ranch and the next adoption event.