New Langley Seniors Resource Society executive director named

A ‘meet and greet’ with members is set for Aug. 18.

Anthony Kupferschmidt will assume the position of executive director of Langley Senior Resources Society, effective August 23. (Special to Langley Advance Times)

A new full-time executive director has been named by the Langley Seniors Resource Society.

Anthony Kupferschmidt will begin work August 23, at the seniors centre at 20605 51B Ave.

Society board chair Loretta Solomon said Kupferschmidt has extensive experience developing services and programs for older adults and seniors as the executive director of the West End Seniors Network in Vancouver.

He holds a Masters degree in gerontology, with a focus on mental health and aging.

“His leadership style is to support his team to be successful, to learn and to thrive,” Solomon said.

“During the recruitment process I experienced Anthony as an authentic, clear and open communicator who will encourage a culture of collaboration and accountability.”

Solomon went on to say that Kupferschmidt brings “strength, skill and extensive experience building strategic partnerships and he does this by developing relationships and with a ‘stronger together’ approach. With his leadership, wisdom, and energy, our centre will continue to grow into the future as a leading edge, inclusive and community oriented organization.”

Before Kupferschmidt officially takes charge, the society board has planned a ‘meet and greet’ on Wednesday, Aug. 18 from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

Solomon said members are invited to “please come by our centre during this time to introduce yourself and chat with him.”

Solomon takes over from interim executive director Adam Murphy, who temporarily stepped down from his board position while the search for a permanent staffer was underway.

Langley Senior Resources Society is an independent, not-for-profit registered charity that has been providing health, recreational and food services to seniors and adults of all abilities since 1982.

