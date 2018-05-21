New mural in Abbotsford represents openness and community growth

A new mural is located in an alley in Abbotsford’s historic downtown core.

A new mural in downtown Abbotsford is drawing youth and the community together, according to its creators.

The I-Lead Abby team, including artists Courtney Kyaak and Meshaal Alzeer and designer Brayden Eshuis, recently completed the mural in an alley of Essendene Avenue. The non-profit, which engages young people through art, music and culture, hopes the mural will draw more people to its nearby space.

The henna-painted hands at the centre of the mural represent openness and also serve as an acknowledgement of Abbotsford’s Indo-Canadian community, according to a press release from the group. They are flanked by lotus flowers symbolizing the community’s growth, which is “dependent on the hands of the entire community.”

I-Lead Abby is led by mostly University of the Fraser Valley graduates who are passionate about youth development and promoting the arts.

You can find this mural in the alley on Essendene Avenue in the historic downtown core (behind Spruce Collective and Hemingway books).