A new mural is located in an alley in Abbotsford’s historic downtown core.

New mural in Abbotsford represents openness and community growth

Piece led by group passionate about youth development and promoting the arts

A new mural in downtown Abbotsford is drawing youth and the community together, according to its creators.

The I-Lead Abby team, including artists Courtney Kyaak and Meshaal Alzeer and designer Brayden Eshuis, recently completed the mural in an alley of Essendene Avenue. The non-profit, which engages young people through art, music and culture, hopes the mural will draw more people to its nearby space.

The henna-painted hands at the centre of the mural represent openness and also serve as an acknowledgement of Abbotsford’s Indo-Canadian community, according to a press release from the group. They are flanked by lotus flowers symbolizing the community’s growth, which is “dependent on the hands of the entire community.”

I-Lead Abby is led by mostly University of the Fraser Valley graduates who are passionate about youth development and promoting the arts.

You can find this mural in the alley on Essendene Avenue in the historic downtown core (behind Spruce Collective and Hemingway books).

Previous story
VIDEO: Cloverdale Rodeo Parade brings vintage vehicles, motorcycles to downtown Cloverdale

Just Posted

Fire at abandoned home for second time in over a month

Crews called out early Monday morning to blaze in Abbotsford

New mural in Abbotsford represents openness and community growth

Piece led by group passionate about youth development and promoting the arts

Builder battling Langley Township looks toward Langley City

Eric Woodward said he has put out some feelers about ““the possibility of looking at some options”

VIDEO: Fire destroys legal grow op in Langley

Blaze also touched off grass fire

Police investigate sexual assault in Abbotsford

Man grabs woman by shoulders and makes sexual comments

VIDEO: Canadian Forces help flood-ravaged Grand Forks residents heal

Sgt. Bradley Lowes says the military is used to dealing with traumatic times

PHOTOS: Floodwaters rise and fall in Grand Forks

The flood-ravaged Kootenay-Boundary region begins to heal

Martin Mars waterbombers’ firefighting days are done

Wayne Coulson said his company still hopes to find a new home for the vintage aircraft

NHL playoffs weekly roundup

Vegas Golden Knights have done the impossible and have a chance at hoisting the Stanley Cup

Changes needed for ‘Alert Ready’ mass emergency system

‘You need to strike this careful balance between alerting people to lots of problems — and doing it too often’

Las Vegas Golden Knights move on to Stanley Cup final

Improbable run continues for NHL’s newest expansion team

Oregon’s flooded recreational pot market a cautionary tale to Canada

‘In a broader sense, we are adding legal production to an already robust illegal production’

Chilliwack Chiefs make history with first RBC Cup win

In front of a huge and noisy crowd, the Chiefs claimed their first-ever national junior A title

‘Concussion is at the forefront of our thinking’: Rodeo doctor

As in any other contact sport, concussion prevention and treatment efforts continue to evolve

Most Read

  • New mural in Abbotsford represents openness and community growth

    Piece led by group passionate about youth development and promoting the arts