Nomination deadline approaches for Fraser Valley Cultural Diversity Awards

Nominations are now being accepted for the 2018 Fraser Valley Cultural Diversity Awards. (Abbotsford News file photo)

Nominations are open until Tuesday, Jan. 9 for the 15th annual Fraser Valley Cultural Diversity Awards.

The event is presented by Abbotsford Community Services in partnership with Mission and Chilliwack Community Services as well as the Langley New Directions English Language School.

Concepts of cultural diversity include age, gender, abilities, sexual orientation, race, ethnicity, religion and socio-economic background.

Organizations and individuals that work towards building an inclusive community are encouraged to apply.

The Fraser Valley Cultural Diversity Awards started in 2003 to recognize the best practices of organizations and individuals that embrace diversity.

Each year, the awards receive nominations for businesses, programs, initiatives, schools and leaders that work towards building an inclusive community, providing their clients and customers with accessible environments, and having workforces reflective of their community.

Nominees from Abbotsford, Mission, Langley and Chilliwack that exemplify the spirit of cultural diversity are encouraged to apply.

Categories include: Inclusive Environment, Marketing, Innovative Initiative, Champion of Diversity and Effective Human Resources Strategies.

The awards will be presented March 2 at the Quality Hotel and Conference Centre in Abbotsford.

Nomination forms are available online at abbotsfordcommunityservices.com/CDA or by contacting Patricia Driessen at cda@abbotsfordcommunityservices.com or 604-308-5673.