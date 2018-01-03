Nominations are now being accepted for the 2018 Fraser Valley Cultural Diversity Awards. (Abbotsford News file photo)

Nomination deadline approaches for Fraser Valley Cultural Diversity Awards

Applications accepted for Abbotsford, Mission, Langley and Chilliwack

Nominations are open until Tuesday, Jan. 9 for the 15th annual Fraser Valley Cultural Diversity Awards.

The event is presented by Abbotsford Community Services in partnership with Mission and Chilliwack Community Services as well as the Langley New Directions English Language School.

Concepts of cultural diversity include age, gender, abilities, sexual orientation, race, ethnicity, religion and socio-economic background.

Organizations and individuals that work towards building an inclusive community are encouraged to apply.

The Fraser Valley Cultural Diversity Awards started in 2003 to recognize the best practices of organizations and individuals that embrace diversity.

Each year, the awards receive nominations for businesses, programs, initiatives, schools and leaders that work towards building an inclusive community, providing their clients and customers with accessible environments, and having workforces reflective of their community.

Nominees from Abbotsford, Mission, Langley and Chilliwack that exemplify the spirit of cultural diversity are encouraged to apply.

Categories include: Inclusive Environment, Marketing, Innovative Initiative, Champion of Diversity and Effective Human Resources Strategies.

The awards will be presented March 2 at the Quality Hotel and Conference Centre in Abbotsford.

Nomination forms are available online at abbotsfordcommunityservices.com/CDA or by contacting Patricia Driessen at cda@abbotsfordcommunityservices.com or 604-308-5673.

Previous story
VIDEO: The return of the girl who saved Christmas

Just Posted

Langley youth shelter won’t open this month

Luckily, there is less need for beds in last six months, said Encompass Support Services

Langley farm under SPCA investigation

The animal protection group has already met with the farm’s owners.

Langley shelter still turning away homeless on cold nights

Up to seven people have been turned away during bad weather.

UPDATE: Power back on in Aldergrove after being pummeled by ice storms

Downed power lines forced two-day highway closure, residents left in the dark

Sole Girls empowerment program expands to Langley

Nine-week sessions offered to girls ages 8-12 to build self-esteem and confidence

Business is good for Langley alpaca farm

It all started with five acres and a brief conversation

Upcoming events and activities in Aldergrove and area

Old Time Dances - at 1-4 p.m. with live bands on the… Continue reading

Aldergrove Kodiaks fall to Wolf Pack

Kodiak Tyler Cannon scored the team’s sole goal in a 3-1 loss.

Staged layoffs at Mount Polley in 2018 will impact 78 jobs

Mount Polley Mine is beginning staged lay-offs to pay for projects it must complete because of the 2014 breach.

BREAKING: Father charged in Victoria Christmas Day killings

Andrew Robert Douglas Berry, 43, charged with two counts of second degree murder.

B.C. man sentenced to 15 years for shotgun killing in Edmonton

Shane Terry Tym of Chilliwack convicted of manslaughter in 2014 incident during a drug deal

Michelle Obama to speak in Vancouver

Former First Lady to give keynote address at Greater Vancouver Board of Trade event Feb. 15

Artist compares TTC censorship on installation to North Korea

The Toronto Transit Commission hits the red light on a subway art installation that has been in the works since 2009

Driver left to pay insurance deductible after snow smashes windshield

Michel Dionne was driving along Hwy. 1 when snow fell off the car in front of him

Most Read

  • Nomination deadline approaches for Fraser Valley Cultural Diversity Awards

    Applications accepted for Abbotsford, Mission, Langley and Chilliwack