The annual Fraser Valley Cultural Diversity Awards will be presented in March in Abbotsford. Nominations are now being accepted. (Urban Fig Photography)

Nominations open for 2023 Fraser Valley Cultural Diversity Awards

Recipients from Abbotsford, Mission, Chilliwack and Langley to be honoured in March

Nominations are now open for the 20th annual Fraser Valley Cultural Diversity Awards.

The event is presented by Archway Community Services in partnership with Mission and Chilliwack Community Services as well as the Langley New Directions English Language School.

Manpreet Grewal, director of Multicultural and Immigrant Integration Services at Archway, said organizers are “thrilled to see how our communities have embraced” the awards and to be celebrating their 20th anniversary.

She said the program has seen “tremendous growth” over the years, as has the “community’s passion for diversity and inclusion.”

“We’ve grown from celebrating under 30 nominees to more than 70 businesses, organizations and individuals in the Fraser Valley,” she said.

“We are also especially proud of the youth category, which was created in 2019 and recognizes youth making amazing impacts in our community.”

The Fraser Valley Cultural Diversity Awards started in 2003 to recognize organizations and individuals that embrace diversity and inclusion in the community.

Concepts of cultural diversity include age, gender, abilities, sexual orientation, race, ethnicity, religion and socio-economic background.

Past winners have been businesses, programs, initiatives, schools and leaders that work towards building an inclusive community, providing their clients and customers with accessible environments, and having workforces reflective of their community.

Individuals are eligible for the Champion of Diversity award or the Youth Champion of Diversity award.

Organizations and individuals from Abbotsford, Mission, Langley and Chilliwack are encouraged to apply or nominate others by Jan. 6. The winners will be announced at an awards ceremony on March 9.

Categories are: Inclusive Environment, Marketing, Innovative Initiative, Champion of Diversity (youth and adult) and Effective Human Resources Strategies.

Nomination forms are available online at diversityawards.ca/nominations. Visit the website or contact Patricia Driessen at cda@archway.ca or 604-308-5673 for more information.

