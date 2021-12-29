Sabastien Onyemaobi of Mission, earned the Youth Champion of Diversity award in 2020 (pre-pandemic image). Nominations for awards are being accepted until Jan. 7. (Fraser Valley Cultural Diversity Award image)

Nominations for awards are being accepted until Jan. 7.

Nominations open for Fraser Valley Cultural Diversity Awards

An in-person event is planned for March 2022 to celebrate winners and nominees

Nominations are now open for the 19th annual Fraser Valley Cultural Diversity Awards.

And this year, the event is expected to be held in person.

“The safety of our guests is top priority so we will definitely be monitoring and following the latest public health recommendations,” said event organizer Patricia Driessen. “That being said, we are looking forward to once again gathering in-person for awards ceremony this year.”

The Fraser Valley Cultural Diversity Awards started in 2003 to recognize organizations and individuals that embrace diversity and inclusion in our community. Concepts of cultural diversity include age, gender, abilities, sexual orientation, race, ethnicity, religion, and socio-economic background.

Archway Community Services in Abbotsford presents the event in partnership with the Mission and Chilliwack Community Services as well as the Langley New Directions English Language School.

Past winners have been businesses, programs, initiatives, schools and leaders that work towards building an inclusive community, providing their clients and customers with accessible environments, and having workforces reflective of their community. Individuals are eligible for the Champion of Diversity award or the Youth Champion of Diversity award.

Organizations and individuals in Abbotsford, Mission, Langley and Chilliwack are encouraged to apply or nominate others by Jan. 7, 2022. The recipients will be announced at an awards ceremony on March 10, 2022.

Categories include: Inclusive Environment, Marketing, Innovative Initiative, Champion of Diversity (Youth and Adult) and Effective Human Resources Strategies.

Nominations may be submitted online at www.diversityawards.ca/nominations. For more information, please contact Patricia Driessen at cda@archway.ca or 604-308-5673.

READ MORE: Fraser Valley Cultural Diversity Awards presented in 8 categories

