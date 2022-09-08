Flags were not raised at the Big Brothers Big Sisters of Langley’s annual flag hoisting ceremony following the queen’s death. Volunteers, staff, and mayor Val van den Broek helped the non-profit spread awareness about the positive impacts of mentoring on the local youth. (Tanmay Ahluwalia/Langley Advance Times)

Non-profit postpones annual flag hoisting ceremony following the queen’s death

Volunteers and mayor talk about the positive impacts of mentoring on local youth

Due to the half-mast flags at Langley City Hall following the Queen’s death on Thursday, Sept. 8, the Big Brothers and Big Sisters of Langley could not raise the flags for their annual celebration.

In the presence of mayor Val van den Broek, the non-profit organization held its annual ceremony in recognition of Big Brothers Big Sisters month which takes place across Canada in September.

Roslyn Henderson, executive director of the non-profit’s Langley division, said the month celebrates the impact of mentoring in the community.

“It is also celebrated to thank the mentors and sposnors who make our mentoring program possible.”

In addition, the annual ceremony helps the organization spread awareness about the need for mentors in the community.

Currently, about 40 kids in Langley are waiting for a “big brother or a big sister.” Henderson admitted that there is a high need for volunteers.

Van den Broek, too, encouraged people to consider volunteering with the non-profit.

“Right now with the tragedies like COVID happening in our community, our youth need mentors more than anything. I encourage you to apply to become a volunteer with Big Brothers and Big Sisters.”

“You can be a big brother or big sister to someone,” van den Broek added.

Following the mayor’s speech, the attendees joined the Big Brother Big Sister team for a cake-cutting ceremony.

charityCity HallLangley

 

