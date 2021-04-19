Dean Drysdale on the campaign trail during the 2015 federal election. (Langley Advance Times files)

Dean Drysdale on the campaign trail during the 2015 federal election. (Langley Advance Times files)

North Langley library branch renamed for active local resident

The Walnut Grove branch has been rechristened in honour of Dean Drysdale

The Walnut Grove branch of the Fraser Valley Regional Library will be renamed to honour a life-long Langley man.

The branch is located inside the Walnut Grove Community Centre will be called the Dean Drysdale Library in honour of the long-time Langley resident, elected official, professor, military officer, aspiring parliamentarian, and successful venture capitalist.

After he passed away on Aug. 11, 2019, from amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), Township council discussed options to recognize and honour the many contributions he made to his community, province, and country and referred it to staff for naming options.

“Given his passion and commitment to his community, to lifelong learning and education, and to recreation here in the Township, it is very fitting that the library inside the Walnut Grove Community Centre be renamed to honour Dean Drysdale,” said Township Mayor Jack Froese. “He gave so much, to so many, and should be remembered and revered for that.”

Drysdale was born Dec. 30, 1963, grew up in the Township, and attended D.W. Poppy and Langley Secondary schools. He joined the Canadian Army Reserve, was commissioned as an artillery officer at the age of 17, and rose to the rank of lieutenant colonel serving as the commanding officer of the 15th Field Regiment Royal Canadian Artillery in Vancouver.

Dean was a passionate life-long learner and graduated from several post-secondary institutions including Douglas College, Bishop’s University (Quebec), the European Institute of Business Administration (Paris France) and the Cass Business School at the City University of London (UK). He held several degrees and designations including an RCA, MBA, a Ph.D., a CGA-CPA and FCCA and taught business at Kwantlen Polytechnic University for 25 years.

He was elected twice to Township council, serving from 1996 to 2002, and ran twice for Parliament. He was awarded the 125th Anniversary of Confederation of Canada Medal, the Queen Elizabeth II Golden Jubilee Medal, the Queen Elizabeth II Diamond Jubilee Medal, and the Canadian Forces’ Decoration with two bars.

“We are very pleased to support the Township of Langley in recognizing the contributions of Dean Drysdale to his community through the renaming of the library in the Walnut Grove Community Centre. The library is well loved by the community and one of the busiest in the FVRL system,” said Scott Hargrove, FVRL chief executive officer.

On April 19, the Dean Drysdale Library was unveiled with a new sign and other forms of recognition inside the branch.

• READ MORE: Langley, Cloverdale politician Dean Drysdale dies

• READ MORE: Second run for longtime conservative from Langley

Have a story tip? Email: heather.colpitts@langleyadvancetimes.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Fraser Valley Regional Library

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
More nominations still sought for Langley Township volunteers

Just Posted

Dean Drysdale on the campaign trail during the 2015 federal election. (Langley Advance Times files)
North Langley library branch renamed for active local resident

The Walnut Grove branch has been rechristened in honour of Dean Drysdale

In a normal year, Langley Township Mayor Jack Froese would be preparing to honour local volunteers at the LEC, but the pandemic means the ceremonies will be smaller and private. (Matthew Claxton/Langley Advance Times)
More nominations still sought for Langley Township volunteers

It’s been a tough year for volunteering in Langley thanks to COVID-19

Dr. Bonnie Henry gives her daily media briefing regarding Covid-19 for the province of British Columbia in Victoria, B.C, Monday, December 7, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
Langley businesses from crane company to Tim Hortons hit with COVID closures

Businesses with multiple infected staff members face shutdown

Dignitaries from China and Korea gathered for a small ceremony Friday marking the 70th anniversary of Canadian Forces participation in a Korean War battle. (Michael Chong/Special to the Langley Advance Times)
Canadian battle in Korea remembered 70 years later at Langley memorial

A small ceremony was held by veterans, dignitaries, and Canadian Armed Forces members

Langley RCMP are seeking the assistance of the public to locate Joel Reed Goddard. (Langley RCMP)
Willoughby man reported missing again, Langley RCMP seek public’s help

Joel Reed Goddard, 32, was last seen on March 24

In this image from NASA, NASA’s experimental Mars helicopter Ingenuity lands on the surface of Mars Monday, April 19, 2021. The little 4-pound helicopter rose from the dusty red surface into the thin Martian air Monday, achieving the first powered, controlled flight on another planet. (NASA via AP)
VIDEO: NASA’s Mars helicopter takes flight, 1st for another planet

The $85 million helicopter demo was considered high risk, yet high reward

(Twitter/IHIT)
1 man dead after shooting at Coquitlam park: IHIT

The gunman is still at large, according to the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Dr. Bonnie Henry gives her daily media briefing regarding Covid-19 for the province of British Columbia in Victoria, B.C, Monday, December 7, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
Toddler marks youngest British Columbian to die related to COVID-19

Child one of eight people to die from virus this weekend

Families of two of three workers killed in a train derailment near Field, B.C., in 2019 have filed lawsuits accusing Canadian Pacific of gross negligence. The derailment sent 99 grain cars and two locomotives off the tracks. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh
Families of workers killed in Field train derailment allege negligence in lawsuit

Lawsuits allege the workers weren’t provided a safe work environment

(New Westminster Police)
4 youth arrested after 30-person brawl in New Westminster leaves 1 seriously injured

Police are looking for witnesses who saw the incident take place

South Surrey’s Paul Cottrell, who works with the DFO, tows a grey whale out of Semiahmoo Bay Sunday. (Contributed photo)
Dead whale floating near White Rock towed to shore for necropsy

Animal has been dead since at least April 15

Sunday’s storm rocked one of the ferries crossing Kootenay Lake. Photo: Dirk Jonker
VIDEO: Storm makes for wild ferry ride across Kootenay Lake

The video was captured by ferry employee Dirk Jonker

Chakalaka Bar & Grill remains open in defiance of orders from Island Health to close. (Cole Schisler photo)
B.C. health authority seeks injunction against restaurant defying COVID-19 orders

Chakalaka Bar and Grill plans to continue serving customers without public health compliance

Most Read