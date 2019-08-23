On the cutting edge of business

Ace Hardware opens its doors in Walnut Grove

Ace Hardware held it’s Walnut Grove grand opening in the most fitting way possible – in the dark, during a power outage.

A fallen tree had knocked out the electricity for the shopping plaza at 88 Ave and Walnut Grove Drive early Friday morning; it was an unforeseen wrench in Ace’s plans, which none of their products could fix.

But that didn’t stop the festivities from happening, co-managers Al Tsuchiya and Michael Trentalance welcomed employees and shoppers with a celebratory board cutting ceremony outside the store.

Ace regional manager Doug Smith said he started the tradition in favour of a ribbon cutting so that the day could be more fittingly commemorated, while the board, etched with the company name and location, could be later mounted in the store.

With $80,000 and several months of renovations complete, Al Tsuchiya and Michael Trentalance – plus a staff of 10 – had recently open the doors on the 4,000-square-foot independently owned and operated business.

“We have been open for about three weeks now, and have had so much positive feedback from the community,” Trentalance said.

“I opened my store in Port Coquitlam in 2010,” explained Tsuchiya. “We started looking for locations in Walnut Grove in 2011 and the space we’re in now was up for lease in 2018.”

Smith, Tsuchiya, and Trentalance all said that the lack of hardware stores in that particular area of Langley was the main reason why the 88 Ave location was the best possible choice for Ace Hardware.

“There used to be a hardware store in Fort Langley but that closed down about three years ago,” Tsuchiya added. “There was really nothing in Walnut Grove – people had to drive all the way to Home Depot… so we wanted to help.”

Ace Hardware, an affiliate of Rona and Lowe’s, has more than 5,000 stores around the globe – and opened 11 new outlets in California alone earlier this summer.

Acting mayor Kim Richter stopped by to officiate the board cutting ceremony, though she left the actual power tool maneuvering to Trentalance. A barbecue, open to the public, followed.

READ MORE: WHAT’S IN STORE IN LANGLEY: Lowe’s comes to town, sort of

In a stroke of good fortune and directly after the board was cut, the power came back on; customers could enter and purchase paints, tools, and equipment to prepare themselves just in case their own power ever went out.

_________________________________

Is there more to this story?

Email: ryan.uytdewilligen@langleyadvancetimes.com

Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter

_________________________________

 

Previous story
VIDEO: Try this on for size… free suits!

Just Posted

On the cutting edge of business

Ace Hardware opens its doors in Walnut Grove

Memorial to Carson Crimeni to stay in place through to September

Hundreds of tributes have been left at the Walnut Grove skate park

Langley Township urged to take feral rabbit-control measures

An Aldergrove farm being overrun with domestic rabbits as well as local shelter

Aldergrove’s new Sea Monkeys club going swimmingly

In first summer, four Aldergrove boys make it to BCSSA provincials

Controversial Langley transgender activist arrested over stun gun

A highly publicized Human Rights Tribunal complaint has drawn notority to the local activist

Ethnic media aim to help maintain boost in voting by new Canadians

Statistics Canada says new Canadians made up about one-fifth of the voting population in 2016

Dog attacked by river otters, Penticton owner says

Marie Fletcher says her dog was pulled underwater by four river otters in the Penticton Channel

BC SPCA overwhelmed with cats, kittens needing homes

Large number of cruelty investigations, plus normal ‘kitten season’ to blame

Fire damages Vancouver Island medical marijuana facility

Cannabis operation goes up in smoke

Wife charged in husband’s death in Sechelt

Karin Fischer has been charged with second-degree murder in the death of her husband, Max

B.C. Hydro applies for rare cut in electricity rates next year

Province wrote off $1.1 billion debt to help reverse rate increase

Speculation tax forces sale of Greater Victoria’s iconic ‘Tulip House’

Bob and Jan Fleming selling their retirement home famous for its thousands of tulips

New police force in Surrey must avoid VPD, RCMP errors made in Pickton case: Oppal

Boots are scheduled to be on the ground by spring 2021

Man at centre of dropped HIV-disclosure case sues province and 10 cops

Brian Carlisle of Abbotsford says Mission RCMP defamed him and were ‘negligent’ in their investigation

Most Read