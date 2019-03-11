One man’s love affair with Jaguar on display at Vancouver Auto Show

Aldergrove resident Ian Newby’s love affair with Jaguar cars began at the age of 16.

Almost 60 years after first getting behind the wheel of his uncle’s Jag, the retired Canadian Forces Major owns an astonishing 60 examples of the legendary British marque.

“My parents never owned an interesting car, usually some really embarrassing ones,” he admitted with a chuckle. “But my Uncle Howard Quinton in the U.K. was quite well off and in 1960 had a Mark IX. When we had a family visit, he let me drive it. I was hooked for life.”

“I bought my first Jaguar from a flight sergeant at RCAF Station Rockcliffe, in Ottawa in 1962. It was a black 1951 Mark VII saloon, with a beige interior and 3.4-litre engine and four-speed manual transmission,” Newby said.

Newby had purchased the Jaguar in Paris while stationed in France and brought it back to Canada in the hangar deck of HMCS Bonaventure. He was being transferred to RCAF Station Comox in B.C. and the Air Force would only pay to ship two vehicles (out of his three).

For just $350 Newby scored himself the second oldest surviving Mark 7.

The self-confessed “car nut” may have retired from the uniform, but he runs a thriving movie props supply business, specializing in army gear and vehicles from all over the world.

Newby, also the founding member of the Jaguar Club of Vancouver, will help celebrate its 50th Anniversary by displaying his red 1987 Jag XJ-S in the Hagerty Vintage display at the 2019 Vancouver International Auto Show, which runs from March 19 to 24.

The vehicle features a Hess and Eisenhart body, with a 5.3-litre V12, 5-speed manual tranny – one of only 16 made. The XJS will be kept company by a fellow Jag fan’s 1966 E Type.

Newby has a soft spot for the sporty MG brand, in fact, he’s a founding member of the local MG Club too. Featured on the stand will be a sapphire blue 1960 MGA roadster. This model was made from 1955 to 1962, with engine options 1500cc, 1600cc, and 1622cc as well as a 1500 twin cam engine option and choice of coupe or convertible.

A British Racing Green 1968 MGB GT, will represent the model made from 1962 to 1980 and features a bold (for the brand) engine size of 1800cc. These are just five gems among many destined to delight show-goers at the Hagerty stand. all five vehicles as well as many other special cars in the Hagerty booth at the show.

The Vancouver International Auto Show is owned and operated by the New Car Dealers Association of B.C. It is British Columbia’s new model showcase for the Canadian automotive industry and represents nearly 40 distinct brands from the world’s leading manufacturers.