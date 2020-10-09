Online fundraiser goes live today to help Langley’s hospital

The Langley Memorial Hospital Foundation is holding online fundraisers after having to cancel most of its events this year. (Langley Memorial Hospital Foundation)

The Langley Memorial Hospital Foundation has launched a new virtual event Dorothy’s Shopping Basket in hopes of inspiring donations and charitable support.

Due to COVID-19 pandemic-related cancellation of major fundraisers like the annual in-person gala planned for May 23, the foundation has struggled to meet the hospital’s ongoing need for the new equipment, patient comforts and innovation programs that help move patient care forward. All, at a time when the hospital – and the community – needs the Foundation’s support the most.

“We’re excited to be showcasing incredible auction items in our online charity event, Dorothy’s Shopping Basket,” said foundation executive director Heather Scott. “This event provides the community the perfect opportunity to shop from the safety of their home, buy local, and support their local hospital at the same time.”

This two-week online fundraising campaign features a community raffle and an online auction.

The online auction opens at 5 p.m. today (Friday, Oct. 9) and runs until Oct. 16 at 9 p.m. and features more than 50 local business-supported experience packages and incredible deals on wear, food and services. Starting bids range from just $17 all the way to $3,000 for the big ticket items like an Art Deco-era ring.

The online auction also features “buy it now” items that provide donors options to support the hospital departments they care most about whether that’s the emergency department, medical imaging, laboratory, medical units that support the elder community.

Raffle tickets are on sale now and can be purchased on the foundation’s website, www.lmhfoundation.com/dorothy, the foundation office, or by visiting Otter Co-Op on Oct. 10 and 11 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

For just $10 each or three for $25; seven for $50; or 15 for $100, you get a chance to win three prizes, including the grand prize of a luxury two-night Pender Island cottage stay and spa package for two. Ticket buyers also have a chance to win a 14kt white gold tri-coloured natural gemstone and diamond necklace valued at $2,100 or a custom portrait photography experience by Franctal Studio valued at $500.

The foundation started in 1985 to enable local health care improvements that support better health outcomes and benefit everyone in the community.

The foundation funds capital campaigns, state-of-the-art equipment, clinical staff education programs and patient comforts.

This past year, in addition to fundraising for a new MRI Suite and Emergency Department, the foundation has worked hard to meet the increased demands for hospital equipment and patient comforts in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I have been a doctor for almost 30 years,” said Dr. Mitra Maharaj, Langley Memorial Hospital’s site medical director. “I have never seen anything as scary as COVID-19.”

The doctor is part of LMHF campaign to raise funds so the health care facility has speciality equipment to deal with the pandemic while still being able to provide care for people with other health issues. Ventilators cost $47,000 apiece while special beds for the elderly with mobility issues are $4,500 each and vital sign monitors are $6,500 each.

“COVID-19 is a devastating virus,” Maharaj said. “Besides being a deadly killer, early research indicates that some people who get the virus suffer long-term health problems.”

________________________________

• Got a news tip. Email us at editor@langleyadvancetimes.com. We look forward to hearing from you. In the meantime, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter.

Langley Memorial HospitalLangley Memorial Hospital Foundation