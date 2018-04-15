An eight-month-old pregnant kitten was turned in to the Langley Animal Protection Society Saturday, during the annual Kitten Roundup. (Special to the Langley Advance)

Only one pregnant young cat turned in during Langley’s Kitten Roundup

More kittens and pregnant and nursing cats are expected to flood into the shelter in days ahead.

More kittens and pregnant cats are likely to be surrendered to the Langley animal shelter in the days and weeks to come.

But there was only one expectant mother turned in during Saturday’s Kitten Roundup.

For the fifth year running, the Langley Animal Protection Society (LAPS) held a one-day event where they encourage people to bring in kittens up to six months old or pregnant or nursing cats that are unwanted or feral.

RELATED: Langley shelter takes in unwanted kittens Saturday

LAPS received one pregnant eight-month-old kitten, said executive director Jayne Nelson.

“She is safely tucked in at one of our amazing foster mom homes,” Nelson told the Langley Advance. “Fortunately, this will be her last litter.”

The Kitten Roundup is aimed at significantly reducing the cat population, meaning each kitten surrendered is spayed or neutered before being adopted out.

“We sometimes get more kittens in during the few days after kitten Roundup, especially if the weather improves,” Nelson said, suspecting the weather and time of year may have had an impact on the low number.

“We know there are a lot of kittens and pregnant moms out there who need our help, now or soon,” she added, inviting people to reach out.

“We encourage people to get in touch if they need assistance or if they know of any free-living cats or kittens in their area.”

The expectant kitten joins a few others in care in the new cat intake and isolation centre that was opened two days earlier.

“It was a great opportunity to try out our brand intake room,” Nelson said. “Staff were thrilled to use it.”

RELATED: Langley cat centre opens just in time for kitten season

Previous story
Langley history enthusiasts asked to get their hands dirty

Just Posted

Only one pregnant young cat turned in during Langley’s Kitten Roundup

More kittens and pregnant and nursing cats are expected to flood into the shelter in days ahead.

VIDEO: Ball season begins in the Langleys

Humboldt players remembered as hundreds attend opening events

LETTER: Langley MLA Rich Coleman speaks in favour of pipeline

The Liberal Fort Langley-Aldergrove MLA claims it’s about more than just breaking a legal agreement.

Langley history enthusiasts asked to get their hands dirty

The Fort Langley heritage CN Station needs volunteer weed pullers and gardeners to step up and help.

Spike in wire theft costly for Langley City

Incidents averaged one a week over a six-week period

‘This is the game I love’: B.C. goalie coach retires at 81

After coaching hockey goaltenders since 1997, Gerry Pang has finally decided to hang up the skates.

Trans Mountain ‘will be built,’ Trudeau says after meeting with Horgan, Notley

Premier John Horgan says B.C. remains opposed to the pipeline

B.C. VIEWS: Pipeline theatre on TV and in court

John Horgan doesn’t have a hope on Trans Mountain, and he knows it

‘Forever in our hearts’ Broncos head coach remembered for actions on and off the ice

Darcy Haugan was one of 16 who died in the Humboldt bus crash

Vancouver police investigating after man allegedly rammed truck into cruiser

Vancouver Police said a 38-year-old man allegedly drove through a stop sign nearly hitting a cyclist

Going for a Guinness record on SkyTrain

Maple Ridge man must hit every station in less than three hours

Injured Broncos cheered by Stanley Cup visit to their hospital bedsides

‘It really lifted their spirits,’ said parent to the injured men still in hospital after bus crash

Winter Harbour: Survival on the edge of Vancouver Island

One of the Island’s most remote communites to focus on eco-tourism as industry leaves

Roadside shrine to mother killed in hit-and-run

Boyfriend found her after she was hit

Most Read

  • Langley history enthusiasts asked to get their hands dirty

    The Fort Langley heritage CN Station needs volunteer weed pullers and gardeners to step up and help.

  • Only one pregnant young cat turned in during Langley’s Kitten Roundup

    More kittens and pregnant and nursing cats are expected to flood into the shelter in days ahead.