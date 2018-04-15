Only one pregnant young cat turned in during Langley’s Kitten Roundup

More kittens and pregnant and nursing cats are expected to flood into the shelter in days ahead.

An eight-month-old pregnant kitten was turned in to the Langley Animal Protection Society Saturday, during the annual Kitten Roundup. (Special to the Langley Advance)

More kittens and pregnant cats are likely to be surrendered to the Langley animal shelter in the days and weeks to come.

But there was only one expectant mother turned in during Saturday’s Kitten Roundup.

For the fifth year running, the Langley Animal Protection Society (LAPS) held a one-day event where they encourage people to bring in kittens up to six months old or pregnant or nursing cats that are unwanted or feral.

RELATED: Langley shelter takes in unwanted kittens Saturday

LAPS received one pregnant eight-month-old kitten, said executive director Jayne Nelson.

“She is safely tucked in at one of our amazing foster mom homes,” Nelson told the Langley Advance. “Fortunately, this will be her last litter.”

The Kitten Roundup is aimed at significantly reducing the cat population, meaning each kitten surrendered is spayed or neutered before being adopted out.

“We sometimes get more kittens in during the few days after kitten Roundup, especially if the weather improves,” Nelson said, suspecting the weather and time of year may have had an impact on the low number.

“We know there are a lot of kittens and pregnant moms out there who need our help, now or soon,” she added, inviting people to reach out.

“We encourage people to get in touch if they need assistance or if they know of any free-living cats or kittens in their area.”

The expectant kitten joins a few others in care in the new cat intake and isolation centre that was opened two days earlier.

“It was a great opportunity to try out our brand intake room,” Nelson said. “Staff were thrilled to use it.”

RELATED: Langley cat centre opens just in time for kitten season