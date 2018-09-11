Open house, free admission celebrates Aldergrove rec centre

It is a place where the community can work out, get fit, take to the ice, make a splash, and enjoy affordable family fun and a healthy lifestyle, all within one unique facility.

And on Saturday, September 15, admission to the recently completed Aldergrove Credit Union Community Centre (ACUCC) will be free.

An Open House will be held at the ACUCC at 27032 Fraser Highway and the public is invited to come out and discover everything the centre has to offer. During the event, the fitness centre and studio room, which are now officially open and offering classes starting Sept. 16, will be available from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m., and a free public skate will be held from 4:30 to 6 p.m.

Visitors can also explore the Pacific Zone and water park at the ACUCC’s Otter Co-op Outdoor Experience. The Pacific Zone, featuring a covered, six-lane, 25-metre competitive swimming pool with a deep end for diving, a shallower leisure pool, hot tub, sauna, and steam room, all of which are open year-round, will be available from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

The rest of the Otter Co-op Outdoor Experience – a seasonally-open water park with full sized-waterslides, a tidal pool, current channel, a children’s aquaplay structure, dry playground, and picnic area – will be open Sept. 15 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and from 2:30 to 5:30 p.m.

From 7 to 8 p.m., guests can try self-led resistance water walking in the Canyon Creek current channel.

Completion of the Aldergrove Credit Union Community Centre will be commemorated at 1 p.m., along with recognition of the Aldergrove Rotary Club, which has made a generous donation of $15,000 to the multipurpose room, which will be named after the Rotarians.

“This is a facility that has been decades in the making and is a place that can be enjoyed by people of all ages and interests for years to come,” said Township of Langley Mayor Jack Froese.

“The residents of Aldergrove and throughout the community will now have an exceptional place to take fitness classes, use top-of-the-line machines and equipment, walk and run in all weather, swim, and ice skate, all in one place.”

“So many people worked together to make the Aldergrove Credit Union Community Centre a reality, and we encourage everyone to come out to the Open House and see all that this exceptional facility has to offer,” Froese said.

The ACUCC, which also features a 500-plus seat arena with an NHL-size ice surface, multipurpose room, and an indoor running track, was created with contributions from many businesses, groups, and individuals in the community and greatly enhanced by a nearly $10 million financial contribution made by the federal government.

“The Government of Canada recognizes how important investing in recreational infrastructure is to building healthy, inclusive communities,” said John Aldag, Member of Parliament for Cloverdale–Langley City, on behalf of the Honourable François-Philippe Champagne, Minister of Infrastructure and Communities.

“With its doors now officially open to the public, the Aldergrove Credit Union Community Centre will be a hub for community gatherings and sports and recreational activities that will bring people together and help the community thrive for years to come.”

During the Sept. 15 Open House, there will be no cost for activities, but visitors will need to pay for skate and helmet rentals, and for lockers.

As well, Triple O’s is located within the facility and will be selling various items, including healthy menu options to meet the needs of all guests.

Fall hours are now in place throughout the Aldergrove Credit Union Community Centre.

To learn more, visit tol.ca/acucc.