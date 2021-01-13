Operation Restore Faith in Big Red: Santa visits Langley kids in red Jeep

Sean Gallawan visited kids around the community on Dec. 19, 2020. (Special to Langley Advance Times)Sean Gallawan visited kids around the community on Dec. 19, 2020. (Special to Langley Advance Times)
Sean and Jen Gallawan, alongside Jen’s sister the reindeer, made distanced visits to 20 different families on Dec. 19, 2020. (Special to Langley Advance Times)Sean and Jen Gallawan, alongside Jen’s sister the reindeer, made distanced visits to 20 different families on Dec. 19, 2020. (Special to Langley Advance Times)
Santa and his helpers took to the streets of Langley on Dec. 19, 2020 to spread some holiday cheer. Jen and Sean Gallawan (left) stopped to visit a long time friend at a nursing home near Langley Memorial Hospital while making stops at 20 different homes to visit kids in the community. (Special to Langley Advance Times)Santa and his helpers took to the streets of Langley on Dec. 19, 2020 to spread some holiday cheer. Jen and Sean Gallawan (left) stopped to visit a long time friend at a nursing home near Langley Memorial Hospital while making stops at 20 different homes to visit kids in the community. (Special to Langley Advance Times)
Sean Gallawan visited kids around the community on Dec. 19, 2020. (Special to Langley Advance Times)Sean Gallawan visited kids around the community on Dec. 19, 2020. (Special to Langley Advance Times)
Sean and Jen Gallawan made distanced visits to 20 different families. (Special to Langley Advance Times)Sean and Jen Gallawan made distanced visits to 20 different families. (Special to Langley Advance Times)

The Aldergrove Santa may not have had a chance to take part in the annual Christmas parade, but he still managed to visit with some kids this holiday season.

It all started when Jen Gallawen put a call on Facebook for a Santa suit as part of a plan to help restore her six-year-old nephew’s faith in Big Red.

A friend from the Aldergrove legion wrote Jen saying the Santa suit they would typically use in the annual Christmas parade was available.

“We’re not doing the Christmas parade this year,” she told Gallawen, “So I can lend you the one that we have here, if you want to get [Sean] to come and see if it fits.”

Sean Gallawen is Jen’s husband and he was about to take on a role of a lifetime.

The suit was a fit, but Sean thought he should put it to the test by surprising their neighbour’s daughter.

The young girl “was so excited and so happy,” Jen recalled, she also captured the moment on camera.

“So I posted that picture on Facebook,”Jen said.

“And I had a lot of comments like, ‘Oh, that’s cool. I wish you could do that for us.’ And so my husband asked, ‘Do you think we should do a Santa drive-by?’”

So the pair put the call out on Facebook and had 20 families ask if they could drive-by and visit with their kids.

“I emailed everybody, I told them approximately what time we would be there, and that we would text them when Santa was on his way,” Jen explained about organizing the day.

But something was still missing. Santa needed a ride.

“My husband has a couple friends that work at Langley Chrysler, and so he went over there to see if we could get a red vehicle to borrow,” Jen said.

Then on Dec. 19 around noon they set out in a red Jeep Gladiator. Sean as Santa, Jen dressed as an elf and her sister a reindeer.

“We were out there for about five hours driving and stopping at places… and that day, it was pouring rain, but didn’t stop the kids from wanting to see Santa,” Jen laughed.

And Santa didn’t come empty handed.

The couple prepared treat bags for all the kids.

“He had his gloves and his mask,” Jen said, noting they were mindful of taking all precautions during the pandemic.

But pandemic or not the couple said they plan to do it again next Christmas.

“The kids faces were just so happy and it made us so happy because this year has been terrible. And so we’re just happy to bring some joy to some other people’s lives,” Jen said fighting back tears.

And as for Jen’s nephew, his faith was restored.

“On Christmas Eve, my husband dressed up as Santa… and he went outside and was ringing his sleigh bells,” she retold.

Her nephew was elated and began to alert the house Santa was in the yard.

“Now my nephew believes in Santa, so we’re good,” she laughed.

@JotiGrewal_
joti.grewal@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

ChristmasLangleySanta Claus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
SHARE: A walk back through time

Just Posted

Sean Gallawan visited kids around the community on Dec. 19, 2020. (Special to Langley Advance Times)
Operation Restore Faith in Big Red: Santa visits Langley kids in red Jeep

Couple estimates to have stopped at 20 homes

Fort Langley’s Colin Arthur took a step back in time during a recent visit to the Fort Langley National Historic Site, and captured this picture – an image he associates strongly with Langley. (Special to Langley Advance Times)
SHARE: A walk back through time

Send us your photo showing how you view Langley, and it could be featured in a future edition

Winners of the “Shop Your Heart Out” contest put on by the Downtown Langley Business Association posed for a group photo in McBurney Plaza on Tuesday, Jan. 12 (Special to Langley Advance Times)
A Langley City contest where people pick their favorite charities raises more than $5,000

‘Shop Your Heart Out’ winners announced

A cannabis firm with a major operation in Langley is selling off a vegetable and flower growing subdivision. (Black Press Media files)
Cannabis grower Zenabis sells Langley-based Bevo

The split leaves Bevo as Zenabis’s local landlord

Thousands in Langley are left without power on Wednesday, Jan. 13 as a result of the windstorm. (BC Hydro)
Strong winds result in school closures, leave thousands in Langley without power

School district asks public to monitor its website for updates

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry updates B.C.’s COVID-19 situation at the legislature, Jan. 11, 2021. (B.C. government)
B.C. sees another 446 COVID-19 cases Tuesday, nine more deaths

Hospitalization rates holding steady after holiday season

Health-care workers wait in line at a UHN COVID-19 vaccine clinic in Toronto on Thursday, January 7, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
Socializing after the vaccine: Experts say shot won’t offer ‘free pass’ right away

Expect mask mandates, limits on gatherings, and physical distancing to continue at least through part of 2021

A health-care worker prepares a dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine at a UHN COVID-19 vaccine clinic in Toronto on Thursday, January 7, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
Dix ‘very disappointed’ some Vancouver-area doctors jumped the queue for 2nd vaccine dose

Health officials say it is just a small number of doctors

Chilliwack school trustee Barry Neufeld (bottom right) lights a cigarette during a public school board meeting held via Zoom on Jan. 12. He was also seen drinking from a wine glass before his video feed cut out. (Screenshot)
Controversial Chilliwack trustee causes stir online after sleeping, smoking during Zoom meeting

Chilliwack school board also asked Barry Neufeld to resign due to controversial Facebook post

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Dave and Skye Hamming of Tazo Farms are pictured inside their barn, with roughly 110 cattle behind them. A recently installed DeLeval milking robot, pictured in the background, allows them to do more, with fewer hands. (Phil McLachlan - Black Press Media)
Supply management key to survival of B.C. dairy industry, says Okanagan farmer

Automation, robotic milking; family farms continue to adapt to keep up with the changing times

(B.C. government)
COVID-19: B.C. names new lead for ‘largest’ vaccine rollout in province’s history

Health Minister Adrian Dix said this the largest vaccination effort in provincial history

An artist’s sketch depicts Gabriel Klein in court during a hearing in April 2018 at B.C. Supreme Court in New Westminster. (Sketch by Sheila Allan)
Closing arguments to begin at hearing for Abbotsford school stabbing

Final submissions to start Wednesday afternoon for killer of Letisha Reimer, 13

Kootenay Ice President and General Manager Matt Cockell at his office desk in Cranbrook in 2017. Townsman file photo.
City of Cranbrook files lawsuit against Winnipeg Ice, WHL

Cranbrook seeking compensation for breaking a lease agreement when the major-junior franchise relocated to Manitoba in 2019

Most Read