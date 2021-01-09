It wasn’t what he expected to raise, it was a whole lot better. Sammy J’s general manager Randy Butson (centre) with restaurant assistant manager Regan Will (L) presented a cheque for more than $15,000 to Langley Food Bank executive director Jim Calamunce on Thursday, Jan. 7, 2021 (Special to Langley Advance Times)

It wasn’t what he expected to raise, it was a whole lot better. Sammy J’s general manager Randy Butson (centre) with restaurant assistant manager Regan Will (L) presented a cheque for more than $15,000 to Langley Food Bank executive director Jim Calamunce on Thursday, Jan. 7, 2021 (Special to Langley Advance Times)

Organizer of Sammy J’s fundraiser for Langley Food Bank ‘overwhelmed’ by generosity

Donation drive exceeded all expectations

Since 2011, Sammy J’s Grill & Bar at 19925 Willowbrook Drive in Langley has been raising money every year for the Langley Food Bank by offering to wrap gifts for guests on Christmas Eve in return for contributions.

But, with the COVID-19 restrictions currently in effect, that was a no-go this season, so general manager Randy Butson, a Walnut Grove resident, started thinking about alternatives.

“Why don’t we do a little cash fundraiser?” Butson asked himself.

READ ALSO: Teamsters help Sources Langley Food Bank

“If we do three or four grand, that would be great.”

Things did not go quite according to plan.

Donations poured in, more than Butson’s most optimistic projections.

By Christmas Eve, the initiative was nudging the $10,000 mark.

“I thought, you know what, let’s go to New Year’s Eve,” Butson told the Langley Advance Times.

On new Year’s Day, Butson woke up to discover more than $15,000 had been raised, an amount that included a $2,500 contribution from the owners of the chain, brothers Mike and Steve Gardner.

READ ALSO: Langley Food Bank says more than 50 new families have joined since COVID-19 pandemic began

On Thursday, Jan. 7, Butson and Sammy J’s assistant manager Regan Will presented a cheque for $15,085 to a delighted Langley food Bank executive director Jim Calamunce.

It had taken just 17 days to raise the funds.

“We were just overwhelmed [by the response],” Butson commented.

”This was simply fantastic”

He praised his team at Sammy J’s, as well as friends, family and members of the community who stepped up.

Butson thinks people, may be more conscious of the need to help others this year during a pandemic, and he is fairly sure there will be another fundraiser at the restaurant next year.


dan.ferguson@langleyadvancetimes.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Charity and DonationsCoronavirusLangley

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Aldergrove’s Acts of Kindness starts free produce depot

Just Posted

Submit letters to the editor through our website, via email or in writing.
LETTER: Langley business owner chastises Trudeau for not really caring for average Canadians

A local letter writer points out several instances where he failed to support key people or causes

It wasn’t what he expected to raise, it was a whole lot better. Sammy J’s general manager Randy Butson (centre) with restaurant assistant manager Regan Will (L) presented a cheque for more than $15,000 to Langley Food Bank executive director Jim Calamunce on Thursday, Jan. 7, 2021 (Special to Langley Advance Times)
Organizer of Sammy J’s fundraiser for Langley Food Bank ‘overwhelmed’ by generosity

Donation drive exceeded all expectations

Langley United Soccer Association (LUSA) has announced a new look for player uniforms (LUSA/special to Langley Advance Times)
A new look for Langley United Soccer Association players

In ‘commonality’ with club obtaining national licence to operate Premier League program

Boutique owner Dena Fyfe filed multiple complaints about maskless gathering at the Riverside Calvary Church, which leases space in the same complex where her business is located. (special to Langley Advance Times)
Business owner under siege for reporting Langley church pleased pastor has spoken out

However, message that church doesn’t condone online harassment hasn’t stopped it, Dena Fyfe says

The Wong siblings, Gabrielle, 18, Catherine, 13, Dominic, 15, all received accolades at the fall edition of the KPU International Music Festival in October 2020. (Leo Wong/Special to Langley Advance Times)
Langley siblings win music awards

The Wong kids kept it all in the family at KPU’s International Music Festival.

Crews move a 110-year-old heritage house along a road in Chilliwack on Aug. 7, 2020 to relocate it. Monday, Jan. 11 is Heritage Treasures Day. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress file)
Unofficial holidays: Here’s what people are celebrating for the week of Jan. 10 to 16

Heritage Treasures Day, Dress Up Your Pet Day and Religious Freedom Day are all coming up this week

City of Chilliwack councillors and mayor stand at the freshly paved pump track which is scheduled to be open in the spring of 2021. (Facebook/ Chris Kloot)
Fraser Valley pump track, longest in North America, nears completion

Few items still need to be completed on Chilliwack pump track before scheduled spring 2021 opening

Seedy Saturday is an opportunity for communities across Canada to learn about seeds and to exchange their seeds with other people. (Paul Henderson - Black Press)
Seedy Saturday to hold province-wide gardening conference

The conference brings together seed enthusiasts from communities across B.C.

A tiny home was stolen from a property in the Fraser Canyon as thieves made away with just about everything on the property in a brazen Christmas Day theft. (Submitted photo)
Tiny home plucked off B.C. property in brazen theft over Christmas

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Midsummer (A69) with her days-old baby Ne’nakw, entering the Broughton Archipelago via Fife Sound. (Jared Towers photo)
First orca baby of the year in B.C. named Ne’nakw

Mom and baby looked healthy when spotted this week off northern Vancouver Island

Tabor Home in Abbotsford. (Ben Lypka/Abbotsford News)
COVID-19 outbreak declared over at Tabor Home in Abbotsford

Long-term care facility had 156 cases and 26 deaths since Nov. 4

A person wearing a face mask to curb the spread of COVID-19 walks past a directional arrow painted on the road, in Vancouver, on Sunday, December 27, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Legal group fights B.C. government’s COVID-19 rules on protests and places of worship

The Calgary-based organization says it represents over a dozen individuals and faith communities

A screen displays a patient’s vital signs during open heart surgery at the University of Maryland Medical Center in Baltimore on Nov. 28, 2016. A British Columbia hospice society that refused to offer medical assistance in dying has issued layoff notices to all clinical staff prior to its contract with the local health authority concluding next month. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP, Patrick Semansky
Layoffs at B.C. hospice that refused to offer medical assistance in dying

Fraser Health announced last year it would cancel the society’s contract, lease as of Feb. 25, 2021

Most Read