Melanie Olfert tackles hungry on a global scale. (TWU/Special to Langley Advance Times)

Melanie Olfert tackles hungry on a global scale. (TWU/Special to Langley Advance Times)

Pandemic increases issue of hunger here at home – and around the globe

Langley graduate raises awareness for Canadian and global food security during COVID-19 crisis

Melanie Olfert first became interested in international development after several of her friends returned from a trip to Guatemala and began partnering with Food for the Hungry Canada (FH), based in Abbotsford.

She heard stories of how communities were being transformed, and she saw changes in her friends’ lives, as well.

Seeing and hearing about these positive changes made Olfert want to be part of this work.

After pursuing a masters in leadership at Trinity Western University (TWU), she eventually went to work for FH as the director of public engagement, inspiring Canadians to make a difference in the fight against global poverty.

Olfert observed that 2020 is a unique year when it comes to issues of poverty and food scarcity.

“In Canada, the impact of COVID-19 has been unprecedented and far-reaching,” she said.

RELATED: Three TWU grads named to first ‘Fellows’ program at Langley-based university

“Food security issues have come to light for many people for the first time, and many Canadians have experienced food shortages or inability to access the products they take for granted,” Olfert explained.

“For people living in areas of extreme poverty, the impact of the pandemic is devastating,” she added.

Global food needs have also intensified during this year.

“In many other countries there are no safety nets like health insurance and unemployment benefits,” Olfert said. “Our pandemic monitoring shows that FH-supported communities are experiencing higher than usual risk of food insecurity, due to significant income loss, reduced availability of seeds for planting and food for consumption, and restricted access to markets for buying and selling.”

RELATED: Food insecurity hits laid off workers, households with kids harder amid pandemic: StatsCan

Yet, Olfert sees hope in the strength of local communities.

“The importance of community resilience has become more evident than ever during the COVID-19 crisis,” she shared.

In her work with Food for the Hungry, Olfert and her colleagues focus on the root issues of poverty.

“It’s important to note that poverty is an issue that stems from multiple factors and needs to be addressed holistically,” she said.

RELATED: New students get drive-through tour of Trinity Western campus

“FH is committed to an integrated, holistic approach to development, working in agriculture, education, health, livelihoods, and gender equality, as well as many other sectors.”

They also take a longer term approach.

“FH walks alongside the most vulnerable communities throughout the world building long-term relationships –10 years or more – utilizing asset based community development,” said Olfert.

She offers encouragement to local Canadians: “It is possible for one person to make a huge difference. And when people take small actions, and especially when they join together to partner with vulnerable communities, the progress is remarkable!”

Food Secure Canada reported that 4.4 million Canadians were experiencing food insecurity before the COVID-19 pandemic, and this number is set to double.

Here in B.C., groups such as NutritionLink Services Society distribute annual grants to registered charities and other not-for-profit organizations who are working to improve food security projects for vulnerable B.C. residents.

.

_________________________________

Is there more to this story?

Email: news@langleyadvancetimes.com

Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter

_________________________________

FoodLangleyTrinity Western University

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
A happy birthday blood donor clinic for a one-year-old open heart surgery patient in Aldergrove
Next story
VIDEO: Going to the dogs: Langley City opens a new off-leash park

Just Posted

This woman allegedly assaulted a loss prevention officer at the Langley Home Depot earlier this month. (Langley RCMP/Special to the Langley Advance Times)
Hardware store security assaulted by woman in Langley

RCMP are looking for a suspect in the incident

Emergency crews on scene at a vehicle incident eastbound on Highway 1 at 264th Street in Langley on Oct. 20, 2020. (DriveBC)
TRAFFIC: Vehicle incident eastbound Highway 1 in Langley

Left lane is blocked

On Oct. 18, 2020 Loblaws Canada reported an employee tested positive for COVID-19 at Micheal’s No Frills in Langley. (Google)
Employee at Langley No Frills grocery store tests COVID-19 positive

Loblaws Canada reported the case on Sunday

One Night In Auction hosted by Variety BC. (Variety BC/Special to The Star)
Variety BC hosts virtual silent auction to help children with special needs

One Night in the Valley was initially set to happen at Glass House Estate Winery in Aldergrove

Melanie Olfert tackles hungry on a global scale. (TWU/Special to Langley Advance Times)
Pandemic increases issue of hunger here at home – and around the globe

Langley graduate raises awareness for Canadian and global food security during COVID-19 crisis

Mary Foote (right) took part in the Gutsy Walk in August 2020 at the age of 104. She was joined by son in-law Clarence and daughter Edith Olson. (family photo)
Langley woman turns 105 on Oct. 25

In August, Mary Foote took part in the Gutsy Walk to battle Crohn’s and Colitis

Bernard Trest and his son Max, 10, are concerned about B.C.’s plan for students in the classroom. He was one of two fathers who filed a court application in August to prevent schools from reopening if stricter COVID-19 protections weren’t in place. That application was dismissed last week. (Contributed photo)
B.C. dad pledges to appeal quashed call for mandatory masks, distancing in schools

Bernard Trest and Gary Shuster challenged health, education ministries’ return-to-school plan

RCMP crest. (Black Press Media files)
RCMP cleared in fatal shooting of armed Lytton man in distress, police watchdog finds

IIO spoke to seven civillian witnesses and 11 police officers in coming to its decision

A 34-year-old man was treated for a gunshot wound in Williams Lake Monday, Oct 19, 2020. (Angie Mindus photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
Williams Lake man treated for gunshot wound after accidental shooting: RCMP

Police are reminding residents to ensure firearms are not loaded when handling them

Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

A past extreme weather response shelter set up for women inside Surrey’s Nightshift Street Ministries. (Photo: Chris Paul/nightshiftministries.org)
Homeless people in Surrey face ‘shocking and scary’ scenario this winter

Last winter there were nine Extreme Weather Response shelters in all of Surrey and White Rock. So far, during this pandemic, there are only five lined up for the coming winter

A injection kit is seen inside the newly opened Fraser Health supervised consumption site is pictured in Surrey, B.C., Tuesday, June 6, 2017. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
B.C. records 127 fatal overdoses in September, roughly 4 each day

Vancouver, Surrey and Victoria continued to see the highest numbers of overdoses

A Rick Hansen Secondary School student died in hospital after suffering a medical incident in class on Monday. (File photo)
Abbotsford student dies after medical incident in class

Rick Hansen Secondary School offering additional counselling for students who require it

Most Read