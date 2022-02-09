People lined up for more than 40 minutes at a charity event

Clothes2U is a non-profit started by a local resident. It now operates in multiple cities

Aldergrove resident Ernie Jantzen has hosted multiple clothing drives in the past. Here, Surrey residents can be seen browsing through the collection at last year’s event. (Special to Langley Advance Times)

People lined up for more than 40 minutes for the Aldergrove man’s clothing drive initiative last weekend.

Through his non-profit Clothes2U, Ernie Jantzen organized a clothing drive on Saturday, Feb. 5, which attracted more than 75 people from the neighbourhood and as far away as Chilliwack.

“One and a half to two van loads of items for donations were received,” Jantzen said.

In addition to clothes, other household items were also available at this year’s annual event. It took two hours for Jantzen and six other volunteers to set up for the two-hour-long event.

But it was worth it, said Jantzen, who felt blessed when people came to thank him for the opportunity.

“The mood was certainly one of intense appreciation,” he said.

READ MORE: Aldergrove man hopes to expand his non profit

Jantzen felt that the higher participation at this year’s event could be attributed to COVID. He added that many people have suffered financial hardships during the past two years, and it was visible.

Since many people took items for their loved ones, Jantzen said that more than 75 people would benefit from the drive, which took place at Nicomekl Elementary school.

The entry fee of $2 for adults helped raise $100, which will help Jantzen cover a portion of operational expenses – including gas, website hosting, cellphone bill, and other miscellaneous costs.

RELATED: 10 Langley charities to benefit from upcoming tribute shows

At the end of a long and tiring day, the local man came back home and watched TV for a couple of hours. Once recharged, Jantzen was already thinking about doing more such events.

The next scheduled event is in White Rock on March 19.

Clothes2U was launched in 2002 through the efforts of the now-retired marketing professional, who used his skills to grow his not-for-profit brand. Jantzen organizes the clothing drive twice every year and has expanded the charity organization’s presence to multiple locations Surrey, Mission, Abbotsford, and Chilliwack.

.