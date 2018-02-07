Photo: Rack ‘em up

Bob Lonsdale lines up a shot on a pool table at the Timms Community Centre in Langley City. The recreational facility will open Family Day, Monday, Feb. 12 with a free afternoon of games and activities for all ages, including crafts, bouncy castles and slides, face painting, balloon animals, and a parent-tot play zone.
