PHOTOS: 35 local kids participate in environmental charity program, improve Langley park

About 35 Langley students volunteered with the Lower Mainland Green Team to remove several invasive plants at Williams Park and replacing them instead with native shrubs and trees.

Grade 11 and 12 students from Brookswood Secondary and R.E. Mountain Secondary partnered with the environmental community engagement charity on Thursday, where they eliminated five cubic metres of invasive plants and planted 65 native shrubs and species.

“The purpose of this activity and our mission as a charity is to connect, build and empower communities through hands-on activities that promote health, well-being and environmental stewardship,” said Ashton Kerr, program manager with environmental charity.

“By connecting people to each other and nature, especially youth, we address increasing sedentary lifestyles, social isolation and inspire environmentally responsible behaviour.”

In total 51 people participated in the stewardship program removing plant species like, English and Portuguese Laurel, Morning Glory and Himalayan Blackberry, instead planting native species Douglas Fir, Sitka Spruce, Pacific Dogwood, Oregon Grape, Salal and Deer Fern.

To learn about future events visit www.meetup.com/The-Lower-Mainland-Green-Team.

The Thursday activity was in partnership with the Township of Langley and Green Teams of Canada.

