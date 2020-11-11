PHOTOS: 35 veterans honoured for Remembrance Day with DLBA initiative

The Downtown Langley Business Association honours veterans by displaying images of those who served ahead of Remembrance Day each year. (Joti Grewal/Langley Advance Times)The Downtown Langley Business Association honours veterans by displaying images of those who served ahead of Remembrance Day each year. (Joti Grewal/Langley Advance Times)
Alexander Myschouhg, veteran featured on Downtown Langley Business Association Remembrance Day banner. (Downtown Langley Business Association/Special to Langley Advance Times)Alexander Myschouhg, veteran featured on Downtown Langley Business Association Remembrance Day banner. (Downtown Langley Business Association/Special to Langley Advance Times)
Archie McKenzie, veteran featured on Downtown Langley Business Association Remembrance Day banner. (Downtown Langley Business Association/Special to Langley Advance Times)Archie McKenzie, veteran featured on Downtown Langley Business Association Remembrance Day banner. (Downtown Langley Business Association/Special to Langley Advance Times)
Arthur Henri, veteran featured on Downtown Langley Business Association Remembrance Day banner. (Downtown Langley Business Association/Special to Langley Advance Times)Arthur Henri, veteran featured on Downtown Langley Business Association Remembrance Day banner. (Downtown Langley Business Association/Special to Langley Advance Times)
Arthur Johnson, veteran featured on Downtown Langley Business Association Remembrance Day banner. (Downtown Langley Business Association/Special to Langley Advance Times)Arthur Johnson, veteran featured on Downtown Langley Business Association Remembrance Day banner. (Downtown Langley Business Association/Special to Langley Advance Times)
Bob Baker, veteran featured on Downtown Langley Business Association Remembrance Day banner. (Downtown Langley Business Association/Special to Langley Advance Times)Bob Baker, veteran featured on Downtown Langley Business Association Remembrance Day banner. (Downtown Langley Business Association/Special to Langley Advance Times)
Dorothy Lepage, veteran featured on Downtown Langley Business Association Remembrance Day banner. (Downtown Langley Business Association/Special to Langley Advance Times)Dorothy Lepage, veteran featured on Downtown Langley Business Association Remembrance Day banner. (Downtown Langley Business Association/Special to Langley Advance Times)
Dorthy Kelly, veteran featured on Downtown Langley Business Association Remembrance Day banner. (Downtown Langley Business Association/Special to Langley Advance Times)Dorthy Kelly, veteran featured on Downtown Langley Business Association Remembrance Day banner. (Downtown Langley Business Association/Special to Langley Advance Times)
Name of this veteran featured in the Downtown Langley Business Association (DLBA) Remembrance Day banner initiative it not known. Do you know their name? If so, contact the DLBA. (Downtown Langley Business Association/Special to Langley Advance Times)Name of this veteran featured in the Downtown Langley Business Association (DLBA) Remembrance Day banner initiative it not known. Do you know their name? If so, contact the DLBA. (Downtown Langley Business Association/Special to Langley Advance Times)
Enice Lahraman, veteran featured on Downtown Langley Business Association Remembrance Day banner. (Downtown Langley Business Association/Special to Langley Advance Times)Enice Lahraman, veteran featured on Downtown Langley Business Association Remembrance Day banner. (Downtown Langley Business Association/Special to Langley Advance Times)
Frank Nagy, veteran featured on Downtown Langley Business Association Remembrance Day banner. (Downtown Langley Business Association/Special to Langley Advance Times)Frank Nagy, veteran featured on Downtown Langley Business Association Remembrance Day banner. (Downtown Langley Business Association/Special to Langley Advance Times)
Geoff Seivewright, veteran featured on Downtown Langley Business Association Remembrance Day banner. (Downtown Langley Business Association/Special to Langley Advance Times)Geoff Seivewright, veteran featured on Downtown Langley Business Association Remembrance Day banner. (Downtown Langley Business Association/Special to Langley Advance Times)
H.D. Freeston, veteran featured on Downtown Langley Business Association Remembrance Day banner. (Downtown Langley Business Association/Special to Langley Advance Times)H.D. Freeston, veteran featured on Downtown Langley Business Association Remembrance Day banner. (Downtown Langley Business Association/Special to Langley Advance Times)
Herbert Schuppert, veteran featured on Downtown Langley Business Association Remembrance Day banner. (Downtown Langley Business Association/Special to Langley Advance Times)Herbert Schuppert, veteran featured on Downtown Langley Business Association Remembrance Day banner. (Downtown Langley Business Association/Special to Langley Advance Times)
James Ferguson, veteran featured on Downtown Langley Business Association Remembrance Day banner. (Downtown Langley Business Association/Special to Langley Advance Times)James Ferguson, veteran featured on Downtown Langley Business Association Remembrance Day banner. (Downtown Langley Business Association/Special to Langley Advance Times)
John McTaggart, veteran featured on Downtown Langley Business Association Remembrance Day banner. (Downtown Langley Business Association/Special to Langley Advance Times)John McTaggart, veteran featured on Downtown Langley Business Association Remembrance Day banner. (Downtown Langley Business Association/Special to Langley Advance Times)
Lionel Silver, veteran featured on Downtown Langley Business Association Remembrance Day banner. (Downtown Langley Business Association/Special to Langley Advance Times)Lionel Silver, veteran featured on Downtown Langley Business Association Remembrance Day banner. (Downtown Langley Business Association/Special to Langley Advance Times)
Marjorie Mazerall, veteran featured on Downtown Langley Business Association Remembrance Day banner. (Downtown Langley Business Association/Special to Langley Advance Times)Marjorie Mazerall, veteran featured on Downtown Langley Business Association Remembrance Day banner. (Downtown Langley Business Association/Special to Langley Advance Times)
Michael Harvey, veteran featured on Downtown Langley Business Association Remembrance Day banner. (Downtown Langley Business Association/Special to Langley Advance Times)Michael Harvey, veteran featured on Downtown Langley Business Association Remembrance Day banner. (Downtown Langley Business Association/Special to Langley Advance Times)
William Wiley, veteran featured on Downtown Langley Business Association Remembrance Day banner. (Downtown Langley Business Association/Special to Langley Advance Times)William Wiley, veteran featured on Downtown Langley Business Association Remembrance Day banner. (Downtown Langley Business Association/Special to Langley Advance Times)
Name of this veteran featured in the Downtown Langley Business Association (DLBA) Remembrance Day banner initiative it not known. Do you know their name? If so, contact the DLBA. (Downtown Langley Business Association/Special to Langley Advance Times)Name of this veteran featured in the Downtown Langley Business Association (DLBA) Remembrance Day banner initiative it not known. Do you know their name? If so, contact the DLBA. (Downtown Langley Business Association/Special to Langley Advance Times)
Name of this veteran featured in the Downtown Langley Business Association (DLBA) Remembrance Day banner initiative it not known. Do you know their name? If so, contact the DLBA. (Downtown Langley Business Association/Special to Langley Advance Times)Name of this veteran featured in the Downtown Langley Business Association (DLBA) Remembrance Day banner initiative it not known. Do you know their name? If so, contact the DLBA. (Downtown Langley Business Association/Special to Langley Advance Times)
Name of this veteran featured in the Downtown Langley Business Association (DLBA) Remembrance Day banner initiative it not known. Do you know their name? If so, contact the DLBA. (Downtown Langley Business Association/Special to Langley Advance Times)Name of this veteran featured in the Downtown Langley Business Association (DLBA) Remembrance Day banner initiative it not known. Do you know their name? If so, contact the DLBA. (Downtown Langley Business Association/Special to Langley Advance Times)
Robert Pfister, veteran featured on Downtown Langley Business Association Remembrance Day banner. (Downtown Langley Business Association/Special to Langley Advance Times)Robert Pfister, veteran featured on Downtown Langley Business Association Remembrance Day banner. (Downtown Langley Business Association/Special to Langley Advance Times)
Joe W., veteran featured on Downtown Langley Business Association Remembrance Day banner. (Downtown Langley Business Association/Special to Langley Advance Times)Joe W., veteran featured on Downtown Langley Business Association Remembrance Day banner. (Downtown Langley Business Association/Special to Langley Advance Times)
Phil Peterson, veteran featured on Downtown Langley Business Association Remembrance Day banner. (Downtown Langley Business Association/Special to Langley Advance Times)Phil Peterson, veteran featured on Downtown Langley Business Association Remembrance Day banner. (Downtown Langley Business Association/Special to Langley Advance Times)
Tom Brown, veteran featured on Downtown Langley Business Association Remembrance Day banner. (Downtown Langley Business Association/Special to Langley Advance Times)Tom Brown, veteran featured on Downtown Langley Business Association Remembrance Day banner. (Downtown Langley Business Association/Special to Langley Advance Times)
James Wickens, veteran featured on Downtown Langley Business Association Remembrance Day banner. (Downtown Langley Business Association/Special to Langley Advance Times)James Wickens, veteran featured on Downtown Langley Business Association Remembrance Day banner. (Downtown Langley Business Association/Special to Langley Advance Times)
Chris Haines, veteran featured on Downtown Langley Business Association Remembrance Day banner. (Downtown Langley Business Association/Special to Langley Advance Times)Chris Haines, veteran featured on Downtown Langley Business Association Remembrance Day banner. (Downtown Langley Business Association/Special to Langley Advance Times)
Dr. David Penman, veteran featured on Downtown Langley Business Association Remembrance Day banner. (Downtown Langley Business Association/Special to Langley Advance Times)Dr. David Penman, veteran featured on Downtown Langley Business Association Remembrance Day banner. (Downtown Langley Business Association/Special to Langley Advance Times)
Marion Blair, veteran featured on Downtown Langley Business Association Remembrance Day banner. (Downtown Langley Business Association/Special to Langley Advance Times)Marion Blair, veteran featured on Downtown Langley Business Association Remembrance Day banner. (Downtown Langley Business Association/Special to Langley Advance Times)
Reggie Lewis, veteran featured on Downtown Langley Business Association Remembrance Day banner. (Downtown Langley Business Association/Special to Langley Advance Times)Reggie Lewis, veteran featured on Downtown Langley Business Association Remembrance Day banner. (Downtown Langley Business Association/Special to Langley Advance Times)
Robert Blair, veteran featured on Downtown Langley Business Association Remembrance Day banner. (Downtown Langley Business Association/Special to Langley Advance Times)Robert Blair, veteran featured on Downtown Langley Business Association Remembrance Day banner. (Downtown Langley Business Association/Special to Langley Advance Times)
Theodore Lahrman, veteran featured on Downtown Langley Business Association Remembrance Day banner. (Downtown Langley Business Association/Special to Langley Advance Times)Theodore Lahrman, veteran featured on Downtown Langley Business Association Remembrance Day banner. (Downtown Langley Business Association/Special to Langley Advance Times)
Velma Green, veteran featured on Downtown Langley Business Association Remembrance Day banner. (Downtown Langley Business Association/Special to Langley Advance Times)Velma Green, veteran featured on Downtown Langley Business Association Remembrance Day banner. (Downtown Langley Business Association/Special to Langley Advance Times)
William Odribeoe, veteran featured on Downtown Langley Business Association Remembrance Day banner. (Downtown Langley Business Association/Special to Langley Advance Times)William Odribeoe, veteran featured on Downtown Langley Business Association Remembrance Day banner. (Downtown Langley Business Association/Special to Langley Advance Times)

It’s been nearly a decade since the Downtown Langley Business Association (DLBA) started its initiative to honour veterans by displaying their images on banners around Langley City, and the project continues to receive positive feedback.

“By far one of the most heartwarming projects that we’ve ever undertaken and I don’t see it stopping,” said Teri James, executive director of the DLBA.

READ MORE: VIDEO: Tradition of Scouts attending to veterans headstones continues in Fort Langley

The project first began in August 2011, and the collection today includes 35 images, which are printed on 50 banners displayed around downtown Langley City ahead of Remembrance Day (Nov. 11).

“We’re slowing increasing our collection, which as you can appreciate, is challenging, because the people we are honouring are not necessarily with us anymore,” said James.

The banners encompass about six City blocks.

“They are primarily hung along Fraser Highway from 203rd [Street] down to 208th [Street], and as far over as 56th Avenue and on the other side Douglas Crescent,” she explained.

The project gained traction quickly when it was first introduced in 2011.

“I know when we first created them I got letters and emails from people back East who heard about the initiative… there are numerous other BIAs in British Columbia now that have duplicated it,” James noted.

“It was just so well received and such a beautiful tribute to the veterans. The response has been nothing but heartwarming.”

The original banners became faded and were replaced in 2019, and James is hoping to find the families of each veteran to gift it to them.

The current banners are expected to have an eight year shelf-life, she explained.

The DLBA did not set a specific criteria for which veterans were featured in the project, but James said they do have strong ties to Langley.

“It was anybody who had served our country, anywhere,” she said. “We were of the opinion that every veteran deserves to be recognized.”

As part of this year’s virtual Remembrance Day ceremony the City of Langley will honouring the veterans on the banners.

READ MORE: Spectators urged to stay home on Remembrance Day

Unfortunately, names of two of the veterans are not known.

“The first time we hung them we went with members of the legion,” said James. “It’s just one of the those things when they go up in the community people are very must impacted by them and what they mean.”

The banners will remain on display for a week after Remembrance Day.

To contact the DLBA about the original banners call 604-539-0133.

LangleyLangley CityRemembrance DayVeterans

Most Read