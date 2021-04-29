PHOTOS: Aldergrove charity’s Extreme Home Repair project gets underway

Acts of Kindness is repairing Ken and Sandra Murphy’s home with the help of donors and volunteers

Acts of Kindness Extreme Home Repair is about to get underway with the Murphy family receiving mucn-needed upgrades between April 30 and May 24. (AOK/Special to The Star)

Acts of Kindness’ (AOK) Extreme Home Repair 2021 project is underway; from now until the reveal date on May 24, Ken and Sandra Murphy’s home will be forever altered by a team of volunteers.

After a delay caused by COVID-19, the organization run through Church in the Valley, has finally assembled a team to get working on the home.

The Aldergrove-based charitable organization has offered the total-home-transformation project for families in need since 1996.

The recipients were nominated back in 2019 when the couple fell on hard times; their son passed away in 2016 while Sandra lost both her feet and several fingers to amputation from an illness.

Anderline Bredy, AOK project manager, said the organization is still looking for volunteers and donors to offer the best renovation possible.

“We are need of our project cost since many of our business partners have been severely impacted by the pandemic this year and many cannot afford to be fully charitable this year,” Bredy explained.

Some of the project details include extending hallways for wheelchair mobility, creating ramp access, removing elevation barriers for cooking, bathing, and everyday living, providing new accessible appliances and hardware with appropriate handles and doorknobs, and replacing flooring for slip resistance mobility.

COVID-19 protocols will be followed onsite during the renovation including masks, sanitization, and social distancing.

“Despite these circumstances, we are still hopeful in successfully completing this project for the Murphy Family. They are an amazing family,” Bredy added.

For anyone interested in donating to the cause or offering their services to help facilitate the reno, people can visit www.gofundme.com.

