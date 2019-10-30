Mrs. Mejia, the ACSS foods teacher, has worked with the students all week to finish their spooky cake creations. (Sarah Grochowski photo)

PHOTOS: Aldergrove students face off in Halloween cake-off

Foods class competition between Grade 9 and 10’s sparks the Halloween spirit

Aldergrove Community Secondary School (ACSS) students will face off in a delectable Halloween cake bake-off this Halloween on Thursday.

Grade 9 and 10 students have worked hard all week under the supervision of ACSS foods teacher Victoria Mejia.

Mejia has made multiple trips to the grocery store throughout the week to ensure her students have all the latest in cake ingredients at their fingertips.

“Almost everything has been made by hand,” Mejia noted, including marshmallow fondant, cookies, icing, chocolate moulds, and other additions students used to craft their final pieces.

Two classes of 12 teams are going head-to-head in a cake showdown in the school’s front foyer before and during lunch. Teachers and students will vote for their favourites.

“I have never seen students work this hard,” Mejia said about her class’ dedication.

“They are coming in all the time, on their free blocks, after school… they are even staying later to learn,” Mejia said. “Every detail counts.”

Grade 9 students Kameron LeTexier, Danica Alzona, Ashley Forsyth, and Amber Knopp spent all week crafting a pumpkin creation – complete with fingers and worms – that will judged on Thursday.

Friends since kindergarten at Parkside Elementary, Grade 9 students Marie MaKay and Samantha Minaker created at three-tiered The Nightmare Before Christmas cake for the challenge. It happens to be both their favourite films.

“Samantha bought me the DVD for Christmas,” Marie explained.

“It’s a movie not only about Halloween, but all the holidays, and Christmas, too,” Samantha chimed in.

Both students came into class during their spare blocks and after school throughout the week to work on the complex cake.

The top tier is main character Jack Skellington’s face and the Oogie Boogie antagonist in a sugar cookie, both painted by hand by the pair.

Its second tier resembles the patchwork pattern of Jack’s love interest, Sally.

The third tier held the greatest challenge for the team. It took them three tries to pin up Jack’s bowtie, made of fondant, with not so easily seen toothpicks.

On Monday, students did their cake baking. Then, they smothered icing between its layers and laid fondant on top. Tuesday was when teams got down to the nitty-gritty of decorating.

They airbrush-painted their fondant, moulded their ghoulish figures out of chocolate, iced their cookie tombstones, and perfected other gory details.

“The students have had seven classes to do everything,” Mejia said, amazed.

Winning teams – one from each class – will be awarded with a party of their own on Friday, complete with special trophies and sweet treats.

 

Grade 9 student Mattea York said after three trial rounds her team executed a pumpkin graveyard cake with chocolate gourds and skulls. (Sarah Grochowski photo)

Grade 9 students Kameron LeTexier, Danica Alzona, Ashley Forsyth, and Amber Knopp spent all week crafting a pumpkin creation – complete with fingers and worms – that will be judged on Thursday. (Sarah Grochowski photo)

Friends since kindergarten, Grade 9 students Marie MaKay (left) and Samantha Minaker (right) created a Nightmare Before Christmas three-tiered cake, in homage to Jack Skellington and his love interest, Sally. (Sarah Grochowski photo)

Previous story
Colouring book aims to help Syrian refugees learn about Surrey

Just Posted

PHOTOS: Aldergrove students face off in Halloween cake-off

Foods class competition between Grade 9 and 10’s sparks the Halloween spirit

Langley schools ask province to tackle youth vaping

A vaping-related lung illness has caused additional concerns recently

Langley Township hosts Climate Action event next week

People who want to attend can register online

Aldergrove marijuana greenhouse owner aims at European market

Canopy Growth marijuana cultivator anniunces plans to develop and sell cannabis medicines overseas

VIDEO: Langley Remembrance Day poppy sales a ‘challenge’

With no local Legion branch anymore, others are stepping up

UPDATE: Motorcyclist killed in collision with pick-up truck on Mission bridge

Highway 7 and Dewdney Bridge closed for several hours Tuesday night due to crash

It’s still OK to put gravel on your driveway, rural B.C. farmers told

Lana Popham says women’s addiction facility still has to move

PHOTOS: Vancouver Olympics torch relay started 10 years ago today

Starting on Oct. 30, 2009, the Olympic flame traversed Canada for 106 days straight

Colouring book aims to help Syrian refugees learn about Surrey

400 copies of the book have been distributed to agencies throughout Surrey, with demand for more

$20M Lotto Max ticket sold in northwestern B.C.

Specific retail location to be announced by BCLC once winner comes forward

B.C. vice-principal let go after checking boys’ underwear to see who left feces in bathroom

French school teacher wanted to find the culprit

Should Halloween be permanently moved to Saturday?

About 40 per cent of Canadians surveyed says they agree while 43 per cent say no

VIDEO: Man kicks doors, spits on bus driver in Burnaby

Transit police investigating after the incident on #123 bus that had been heading to New Westminster

VIDEO: Cow escapee chased down on Highway 1

The cow tumbled out of the back of a trailer Tuesday while travelling westbound through Chilliwack

Most Read