PHOTOS: Firefighters pay tribute in Langley on 20th anniversary of 9/11
Surrey Firefighters Pipes & Drums band visited Douglas Park in Langley City on Sept. 11, 2021 to commemorate the 20th anniversary of 9/11, where Langley City firefighters also paid tribute. (Rosemary Wallace/Special to Langley Advance Times) A small gathering of fire responders came together at Douglas Park to commemorate the 20th anniversary of 9/11.
“The Surrey Firefighter Pipe Band gathered and gracefully marched onto the Spirit Square stage and played a set of songs honouring those who were impacted by 9/11,” recounted Langley City Coun. Rosemary Wallace.
Langley City firefighters were also in attendance to pay tribute.
“Although the event was not widely publicized, onlookers took to silence in appreciation of the opportunity to reflect on the memorial event,” Wallace said.
“My favourite was the last song of ‘Amazing Grace,’ which always sets the stage for remembering those that sacrifice their lives daily as our first responders do.”
