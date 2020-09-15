Caleb did his “super cool guy” pose on the way to his first day of class. (Katie Trondsen/Special to the Langley Advance Times).

PHOTOS: Langley heads back to class

Families sent in photos to the Langley Advance Times of the first day of school

Back to school looks a bit different than it ever has before this year… but the Langley Advance Times still wanted to see and share how you’ll be going back to class.

We asked what back to school looks like for you and your family last week by sending in a picture.

READ MORE: SEND US YOUR PHOTOS: Back to school

Here are a few eager – and not so eager – faces like Caleb, who did his “super cool guy” pose on the way to his first day of class.

Watch for more photos in the print edition of the Langley Advance Times on Thursday, Sept. 17.

Four-year-old Raymond begrudgingly began pre-school. (Tracy Roper/Special to the Langley Advance Times).

Six-year-old Carmen started her first day of grade one. (Tracy Roper/Special to the Langley Advance Times).

Jaxon Nelson began his first day of pre-school in Aldergrove (Kaelin Zebrowski Nelson/Special to the Langley Advance Times)

Little Oink Bank heads east to Oliver

Most Read