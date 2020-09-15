PHOTOS: Langley heads back to class

Back to school looks a bit different than it ever has before this year… but the Langley Advance Times still wanted to see and share how you’ll be going back to class.
We asked what back to school looks like for you and your family last week by sending in a picture.
READ MORE: SEND US YOUR PHOTOS: Back to school
Here are a few eager – and not so eager – faces like Caleb, who did his “super cool guy” pose on the way to his first day of class.
Watch for more photos in the print edition of the Langley Advance Times on Thursday, Sept. 17.