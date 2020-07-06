A ribbon cutting ceremony to officially open the Otter Co-op store in East Abbotsford occurred on Monday. (John Morrow/Abbotsford News)

PHOTOS: Otter Co-op opens in east Abbotsford

New grocery store hosts grand opening on Monday morning

Otter Co-op officially arrived in east Abbotsford on Monday morning.

The brand new grocery store, located at 1888 North Parallel Road, celebrated the occasion with a ribbon cutting ceremony and a number of sales, contests and prizes.

According to the Otter Co-Op website, the location offers grocery, produce, meat, deli, bakery and a full service pharmacy. This 38,500 sq. ft. location also created 85 new jobs in the community.

The grocery will be open seven days a week, 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. and the pharmacy is open Monday to Saturday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

This marks the second Otter Co-Op location in Abbotsford, with the store on Mt. Lehman Road opening in 2019.

