PHOTOS: Terry Fox run challenge amounts to $27,000 raised by Walnut Grove students

Walnut Grove Secondary hosted a Terry Fox run on school grounds on June 4, 2021 in support of the Canadian icon's foundation. Students ran a course on campus where they stopped at six stations to compete in a variety of challenges. At the of the course they were treated to donuts donated by Tim Hortons. (WGSS/Special to Langley Advance Times) Some teachers like Ms. Beskau, who dressed up as Mr. Clean, got creative this year to entice students to fundraise. (WGSS/Special to Langley Advance Times)

Walnut Grove Secondary School principal described last week’s Terry Fox fundraiser a “smashing success.”

Heading into the school-organized run at WGSS on June 4 students had gathered $16,000 in donations but would have an opportunity to increase their total when they met with physical education teacher Terry Stead at station three on the course.

For each student victory at station three teacher Linda Baker pledged to donate $25 to the cause.

“The Stead versus student challenges ran the entire day with only a handful of student beating Mr. Stead,” said Logan Kitteringham, school principal.

“Only a few were victorious at Spikeball and baseball target toss.”

In the end, students earned $475.

But, Kitteringham said Baker decided to donate $1,500 anyway, bringing the final tally to $27,000.

“Staff and students also felt compelled to step up as a show of respect to longtime youth care worker Rosemary Davis who was the key organizer, cancer survivor, and is retiring this year,” Kitteringham said.

Davis is credited with championing the cause for decades. Kitteringham credits Davis with helping the school raise more than $267,000 for the foundation during her time there.

A highlight from the event:

“Just being able to pull off our first school-wide event in over a year and see the energy that comes from getting students outside with music pumping, and rally behind a great cause like Terry Fox,” said Kitteringham.

“The kids of course always have a good time when the can compete against staff and poke a little fun at them,” he added.