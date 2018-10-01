Joanne Feuer holds Bilbo, 3, as he is blessed by Rev. Janice Young. (Aaron Hinks photo)

PHOTOS: United Church hosts pet blessing ceremony

Animals of all shapes and sizes were blessed at Dogwood Park

Representatives from Peninsula United Church spent an hour Sunday afternoon at Dogwood Park in South Surrey, blessing four-legged friends of all shapes and sizes.

Rev. Janice Young spent a few minutes with each pet brought to her at the entrance of the South Surrey dog park, first saying a few kind words then rewarding the pets with a pat and a treat.

The Pet Blessing ceremony was held from 2-3 p.m.

 

Rev. Janice Young blessed pets in South Surrey Sunday afternoon. (Aaron Hinks photo)

Rev. Janice Young blessed pets in South Surrey Sunday afternoon. (Aaron Hinks photo)

Rev. Janice Young blessed pets in South Surrey Sunday afternoon. (Aaron Hinks photo)

Amelia Semple, 10, and her brother Nicholas, 6, brought their cat Teddy for a blessing Sunday. (Aaron Hinks photo)

Previous story
Cranberries join fun with history in Fort Langley

Just Posted

Richter censured by Langley Township council

The long-time councillor allegedly violated the Respectful Workplace Policy.

Young Prairie defenceman joins Giants lineup

Wheat King’s Ty Ettinger puts on a new G-Men’s jersey starting this week, joining the Langley team.

Cranberries join fun with history in Fort Langley

Cranberry Festival bas become a tradition in the village, and it just keeps growing in popularity.

VIDEO: Giants fought hard to win home victory in shootout Sunday

On home ice, the Langley-based major junior hockey team managed to snatch a defeat from Spokane.

Heavy rains, flash floods forecasted for Metro Vancouver

Environment Canada issues a rainfall warning

REPLAY: Video you don’t want to miss from this week in B.C.

Here’s a look at replay-worthy highlights from stories across the province this week

PHOTOS: United Church hosts pet blessing ceremony

Animals of all shapes and sizes were blessed at Dogwood Park

Child advocate tells MMIW inquiry child welfare system ‘eats up’ Indigenous kids

Says that the system is set up against the families

U.S. president cheers new USMCA trade deal, heralds end of NAFTA era

President Donald Trump said that the tension between the U.S. and Canada is over

5 to start your day

Surrey team retires Humboldt player’s jersey, Abbotsford cop killed in line of duty honoured and more

Paralyzed Humboldt player getting used to the new normal

Ryan Straschnitzki focuses on physiotherapy and his dream of playing on the national sledge hockey team

Parts of B.C. to see winter-like snow storms

South Coast of B.C. to be hit by rain

Alessia Cara named as halftime performer for ‘18 Grey Cup

The 2018 Grey Cup will take place in Edmonton

Slide near Site C dam prompts limited evacuation in northeastern B.C.

Old Fort Road, just south of Fort St. John, is closed

Most Read