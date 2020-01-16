Clearing the powdery snow at the Vineyard Church. (Kimberly Snow – Special to the Langley Advance Times)

PHOTOS: What did Langley residents get up to during the snow day?

A look at how the community enjoyed the snow

A snow day was declared in Langley on Wednesday and across much of the Lower Mainland.

Here’s a look at how the community took in the day.

Don't see your photo included? Send us an image of how you enjoyed the snow day to tips@langleyadvancetimes.com.

@JotiGrewal_
joti.grewal@blackpress.ca
Shan Perass, 22 and Renjay, 2, at Linwood Park on Wednesday. (Shan Perass – Special to the Langley Advance Times)

Yna Peralta, 24, and her son Renjay Peralta, 2, in Langley City on Wednesday. (Shan Perass – Special to the Langley Advance Times)

Kristen Wong shared this photo on Facebook of a young girl sledding. (Kristen Wong – Special to the Langley Advance Times)

Volunteers with Kim’s Angelz helped serve a warm meal at the Vineyard Church. (Kimberly Snow – Special to the Langley Advance Times)

Volunteers with Kim’s Angelz were at the Vineyard Church cooking up a warm meal for the homeless. (Kimberly Snow – Special to the Langley Advance Times)

Volunteers deliver food for the homeless at the Vineyard Church. (Kimberly Snow – Special to the Langley Advance Times)

“Had just the most amazing day! Drove around Brookswood with our snow shovels and lent a hand to anybody that needed it… So proud of my boys for showing people what a young kid can do and what being a good neighbour is all about. Kasey Wayne and Jesse-Lee my little country boys are turning into fine little humans! Made Mom and Dad so proud,” writes Kevin Doiron on Facebook. (Kevin Doiron – Special to the Langley Advance Times)

Most Read