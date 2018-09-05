Last year’s Langley Good Times Cruise-In. (Langley Advance files)

Plenty of parking at Langley’s biggest car show

The Cruise-In has arranged for several parking lots this year.

This Saturday’s Langley Good Times Cruise-In is all about cars – but where do you park yours?

“The best place for us would be if they park in the old mall parking lot, because we charge $5 and everything goes to charity,” said Cruise-In president Wayne Patterson.

While Patterson would prefer folks to park at the mall, located in the 3100 block of 272nd Street, near the eastern end of the display of vehicles, there are several other locations that have free parking as well.

Aldergrove Athletic Park and school site off 29th Avenue can accommodate 450 cars, and a further 300-plus cars can be fit on the gravel all-weather sports field there, which will be opened for the event.

To the north of Fraser Highway, Philip Jackman Park on 32nd Avenue can hold another 100 vehicles.

Getting around the Cruise-In should be a little easier this year, as 272nd Street will be open to traffic this time. That means that visitors can use 272nd or 264th to access roads to the north and south of Fraser Highway.

Previous story
Businesses get ready for return of Cruise-In to Aldergrove
Next story
Aldergrove bike club kicks into gear

Just Posted

Aldergrove bike club kicks into gear

PEDAL Adventures and Cycling BC bring iRide program here this month

Langley’s Bailey Herbert sets club record at international meet

Langley Olympians Swimmer competes at the Jr. Pan Pacific Championships in Fiji

Pedestrian, 72, hit in Langley City crosswalk

Police report increase in incidents where drivers have failed to yield to pedestrians in crosswalks

Plenty of parking at Langley’s biggest car show

The Cruise-In has arranged for several parking lots this year.

Langley’s Ultimate Garage prize package rewarding, on many levels

Aldergrove’s Zone Garage comes aboard with Lordco in this year’s raffle - all in aid of the charities.

Conservation groups sue Ottawa to protect endangered killer whales

Only 75 southern resident killer whales are still alive in the world, often near the B.C. coast

10 B.C. cities to pilot new program against childhood obesity

Healthy Family Living program being tested in 10 communities, including Chilliwack

World-class PET/CT scanner coming to B.C. Interior

The BC Cancer Foundation says a critical tool in cancer diagnosis will be built in Kelowna.

Myths and facts about fighting B.C. wildfires

In the era of TV, movies and social media, firefighting sees many portrayals

Fraser Valley sales, home prices keep on dropping

Real estate sales hit their lowest point in 2018

Trump doesn’t always follow rules, so Canada needs NAFTA’s Chapter 19: Trudeau

At Trump’s behest, the three NAFTA countries have been negotiating for more than a year

Trudeau says he won’t use ‘tricks’ to ram through pipeline construction

The prime minister was in Edmonton on Wednesday to meet with Alberta Premier Rachel Notley

B.C. lawyer says medical marijuana users should have right to buy pot in stores

City of Vancouver required medical marijuana dispensaries to be licensed starting in June 2015

Canada remains unbeaten after knocking off New Zealand at World Cup

Kindred Paul and Monika Eggens each had two goals, while Kelly McKee added a single

Most Read