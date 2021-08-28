PNE connecting visitors with regional leaders

Langley City Mayor Val van den Broek was one of the first to sign up to be part of the exhibition

On opening day of the PNE Fair, Mayor Val van den Broek participated in Metro Vancouver’s Meet Your Local Leader – a chance for fair visitors to say hi to the mayor – along with Sav Dhaliwal, chair of the Metro Vancouver board of directors. The program, which connects residents from across the region with local leaders, will continue at the Metro Vancouver: Together We Make Our Region Strong exhibit until Sept. 6. (Metro Vancouver/Special to Langley Advance Times)

Mayor Val was front and centre last weekend to help kick off the PNE Fair, and specifically a Metro Vancouver exhibit.

Members of the public will learn about — and be wowed by — Metro Vancouver’s many vital services, projects, and initiatives when they visit the regional district’s activation at this summer’s PNE Fair, said Langley City Mayor Val van den Broek.

Until Sept. 6, visitors can explore the Metro Vancouver: Together We Make Our Region Strong showcase – located beside the PNE Fair Amphitheatre and SuperDogs stage.

Through fun and interactive exhibits, visitors can find out more about exciting infrastructure projects, how Metro Vancouver monitors and maintains air quality, the stewardship of regional parks and greenspaces, and more.

Guests will also have the opportunity to win an electric bike by visiting displays for each of Metro Vancouver’s core service areas, said Sav Dhaliwal, Chair of the Metro Vancouver board.

“We are proud to be part of the PNE Fair this summer. It is the biggest outdoor event in our province and its return is a welcome indicator that our region is recovering from the devastating economic impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic,” Dhaliwal said.

“The PNE Fair also serves as the perfect venue to showcase the many services that Metro Vancouver provides. For instance, the world-class tap water visitors drink while on site is treated and delivered using our regional infrastructure,” he added.

Visitors will also have the opportunity to meet and speak to local leaders from around Metro Vancouver, who will be on location, including Dhaliwal who will be there again Sept. 6.

Also representing Langley will be Township Mayor Jack Froese, who will be on hand this Tuesday, Aug. 31, at 4 p.m.

