Police looking for missing man, 67

The Surrey RCMP are asking for help in locating a man that went missing in Clayton Heights.

Bruce Bay has been missing since 2:53 a.m. on Sept. 28. He was last seen at that time in the 7000-block of 195 Street in Clayton.

“It is believed that Bruce Bay is driving a white 2007 Hyundai Sonata with the British Columbia license plate number: 392KSH,” an RCMP press release states. “Family and police are concerned for his wellbeing at this time.”

Police say Bay is a 67-year-old Caucasian male and has a very slim build at 108 pounds. He’s described as bald, clean shaven, and has blue eyes.

“(He) was last seen wearing a grey hoodie and grey sweatpants.”

Surrey RCMP want anyone with info on Bay to call them at 604-599-0502, or to contact Crime Stoppers on 1-800-222-8477, or via solvecrime.ca.



