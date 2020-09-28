Police looking for missing man, 67

Police are looking for Bruce Bay (pictured). Surrey RCMP say Bay has been missing since the early morning hours of Sept. 28. (RCMP handout)
Police believe Bruce Bay was driving a white 2007 Hyundai Sonata—similar to the one seen here—with the British Columbia license plate number: 392KSH. Surrey RCMP say Bay has been missing since the early morning hours of Sept. 28. (RCMP handout)

The Surrey RCMP are asking for help in locating a man that went missing in Clayton Heights.

Bruce Bay has been missing since 2:53 a.m. on Sept. 28. He was last seen at that time in the 7000-block of 195 Street in Clayton.

“It is believed that Bruce Bay is driving a white 2007 Hyundai Sonata with the British Columbia license plate number: 392KSH,” an RCMP press release states. “Family and police are concerned for his wellbeing at this time.”

Police say Bay is a 67-year-old Caucasian male and has a very slim build at 108 pounds. He’s described as bald, clean shaven, and has blue eyes.

“(He) was last seen wearing a grey hoodie and grey sweatpants.”

Surrey RCMP want anyone with info on Bay to call them at 604-599-0502, or to contact Crime Stoppers on 1-800-222-8477, or via solvecrime.ca.


