Popular Langley recycling contest postponed for 2019

The Upcycling Design Challenge won’t be held this year because the venue is not available.

The contest has local residents repurpose items that would normally go in the landfill. The previous entries have included a six-foot tall dragon fashioned from PVC pipe, LEDs and other hardware, a free lending library created from an old cabinet, and a miniature tractor made of scrap metal parts.

The entries have been displayed at Willowbrook Shopping Centre in recent years in the weeks around Earth Day, but the mall is undergoing extensive renovations and is not available.

“In order to maintain a high quality contest, complete with a highly visible public exhibit and awesome prizes, we’ve decided it’s best to wait until Willowbrook is ready to host us again,” said Krista Daniszewski, the Township’s sustainability programs specialist.

She said the plan it to have the contest back for 2020 and apologized to anyone who has started their projects. The contest started seven years ago in partnership with the Langley Arts Council.

