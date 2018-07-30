Constance Carriere-Prill with her children, Damian Prill, left, and Gabriele Harriman, right. (Matthew Claxton/Langley Advance)

Pride Flag flies over Langley City

The second annual Pride Flag raising was held in Langley City Monday.

The Pride Flag was raised over Langley City hall Monday, marking the second annual LGBTQ Pride event for the City.

A crowd of a few dozen people turned out despite scorching temperatures to cheer as the rainbow flag was raised above City hall, where it will remain for a week.

The Friends of Dorothy organized the event. Friends of Dorothy runs a drop-in group open to youths 12 to 24, as a safe space for LGBTQ2S youth to learn about issues, share their experiences, and support each other.

Encompass Support Services provides resources for the group.

Rodney Stehr of Encompass spoke about growing up in the Lower Mainland as a gay youth without much in the way of resources or support.

“It’s always heartwarming to see so many incredible youth at the forefront, so many parents, so many care providers, and it’s just an entire community that’s working really hard to create safe and inclusive spaces for us, and for future generations of queer youth, and also for a lot of our elders who are just coming out,” Stehr said.

Among those in the crowd were Constance Carriere-Prill and her children, Gabriele Harriman and Damian Prill, both 11. Gabriele is non-binary and uses they as a pronoun instead of he or she.

Carriere-Prill said they came all the way from Chilliwack to show support on Monday.

 

From left, Phoenix Khattab, Elliot Cluney, and Adrienne Barnett of Friends of Dorothy. (Matthew Claxton/Langley Advance)

Previous story
Lower Mainland adventures for the summer months

Just Posted

Pride Flag flies over Langley City

The second annual Pride Flag raising was held in Langley City Monday.

Artists busy on Aldergrove mural project

“Gateway into Aldergrove” public artwork to be unveiled Sept. 7

Ontario man arrested in 2009 Langley murder

Kevin LeClair’s shooting was part of the fighting between the Red Scorpios and the UN Gang.

Woman gets $2 million after 2014 Langley train crash

A lawsuit over a woman injured in a train collision has ended in a multi-million dollar judgment.

Border expansion underway in Aldergrove

The construction of new lanes has started at Aldergrove-Lynden border crossing

VIDEO: Whale plays with boat’s anchor line at Vancouver Island marina

Orca grabbing anchor rope a ‘serious concern’

Blue Jays trade suspended Osuna to Houston in closer swap

Roberto Osuna is currently serving a 75-game suspension under Major League Baseball’s domestic violence policy

A star for Canada, ‘Iggy’ retires after 20 NHL seasons

Jarome Iginla officially retired Monday in Calgary, where he led the Flames to the 2004 Stanley Cup Final

VIDEO: Alex Trebek to likely retire from Jeopardy in 2020

The popular Canadian game show host says he’ll likely call it a career when his contract is up

Lower Mainland adventures for the summer months

Airshows, open-air markets and more

BCGEU health care members ratify three-year deal

Wage increase of two per cent a year for 16,000 employees

Canada could run out of EpiPens by end of August

Health Canada is warning that no new EpiPens will be available till fall

Former Surrey MLA runs for Langley City mayor

The onetime provincial cabinet minister is returning to local politics.

WATCH: Drone footage of humpbacks, orcas, and Vancouver Island’s wild Pacific Rim

German tourist captures beauty of Canada’s West Coast.

Most Read